How the AMA's Recovery Plan is helping provider organizations reduce clinician burnout and improve organizational well-being

Proactive discharge planning for more efficient patient flow: reduce “avoidable” days through actionable data
As the physicians, nurses, staff, and patient caregivers involved know all too well, inpatient discharge planning is critical to minimizing length of stay (LOS) and supporting the patient care journey. The process, however, is complex. Staffing shortages, fluctuating inpatient capacity, and economic pressures have complicated it even further. Hospital personnel...
Achieving operational and clinical efficiency in a supply-constrained environment
The COVID-19 pandemic forced healthcare organizations and their supply chain partners to address shortages and solve operational challenges under extreme pressure. During an October Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by Cardinal Health, a panel of supply chain experts discussed how the healthcare industry can build resilience and efficiency into its supply chain. Panelists were:
5 Strategies for Health System Growth in a Volatile Environment
Healthcare was built for stability, so it often fails to keep up with change—especially the volatility and uncertainty facing the industry today. While the COVID-19 pandemic forced providers to respond to day-to-day needs, sparking more workforce shortages and burnout, payers, private equity firms, new entrants, and other innovators invested in digital health, primary care, and additional network growth strategies – not just to close gaps in care but to meet heightened consumer expectations.
The benefits of patient financing for both patients and providers
Patients are increasingly paying out of pocket for healthcare, forcing providers to spend more effort on collections. Health systems often offer patients various payment options, but that's generally at the expense of the system in time, money and resources. During Becker's Hospital Review's 7th Annual Health IT + Digital Health...
Medicare Oncology Care Model doesn't deter novel cancer treatments, study finds
A JAMA Network Open study found participating in Medicare's Oncology Care Model was not associated with decreased prescribing of novel cancer therapies. Medicare's Oncology Care Model was implemented in 2016 as an alternative payment model that tied performance-based payments to cost and quality goals for oncology practices. Many were concerned the model would potentially disincentivize oncologists from prescribing novel therapies.
Mayo Clinic to launch digital health journal
Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic will launch a new Mayo Clinic Proceedings expansion journal focused on digital transformation that is reshaping healthcare. The first issue of the journal, Mayo Clinic Proceedings: Digital Health, is set to be published in 2023, according to an Oct. 17 press release shared with Becker's. The...
Unlike labor costs and inflation, the revenue cycle is more controllable for health systems
Hospitals and health systems nationwide face difficult financial conditions. Margins are down, labor expenses continue to rise and CARES Act funding is drying up. To drive margin improvements and reduce administrative expenses, many organizations are striving to implement an end-to-end revenue management plan. At Becker's Hospital Review's 7th Annual Health...
The future of the healthcare revenue cycle: leveraging technology to balance the focus on cost and yield
Leading health systems are building financial success through digital and cultural transformation. During the Becker's Hospital Review 7th Annual Health IT + Digital Health + RCM Annual Meeting, a roundtable, sponsored by Huron and led by Isaac Segal, senior director at Huron, focused on lessons learned from organizations undertaking digital and cultural transformations.
Why big health systems are moving to Epic
Two large health systems — Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare and Houston-based Memorial Hermann — recently switched their EHRs from Oracle Cerner to Epic, continuing a trend of bigger hospital groups moving to the Verona, Wis.-based software giant. Several health system CIOs and other IT leaders told Becker's the reasons...
The processes 5 healthcare CEOs are taking and leaving as the year ends
The COVID-19 pandemic has had significant effects on hospital and health system operations, finances and staffing. As organizations continue to grapple with these effects, CEOs must rethink existing processes while looking toward the future. This means potentially starting something new to improve and innovate medical care, as well as stopping, halting or quitting approaches that may no longer work best amid today's challenges.
How BJC HealthCare ensured a smooth Epic revenue cycle integration
St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare completed its Epic revenue cycle integration in September, a process the system's vice president and chief revenue officer, Tracy Berry, said was a smooth one. Ms. Berry recently spoke with Becker's about the implementation, challenges with payer relations and how she is working to build a...
Oracle touts plans to modernize its EHR system
Oracle Cerner is adding new product offerings to its EHR system with the aim of working to modernize the electronic health record and build a more open and more connected cloud-enabled platform. "Care today is rushed, impersonal, reactive, and transactional, and now is our time to make healthcare better for...
Viewpoint: Investments beyond travel staff needed to fix nursing shortage
Travel nursing is not a sustainable solution to the nursing shortage, Bloomberg editors argue in an Oct. 18 editorial. They propose the U.S. instead invest in education programs for foreign and domestic talent. Travel nurses have historically been seen as a solution to staffing shortages, according to Bloomberg. During the...
77% of physicians will continue to use telehealth to treat opioid use disorder: study
A new study published in the American Journal of Managed Care showed that 77 percent of physicians would like to continue using telehealth to treat patients with opioid use disorder. The study, published Sept. 13, comes as Congress looks to extend COVID-19 pandemic-era telehealth flexibility rules for opioid use disorder...
HCA donates $15M to American Heart Association for stroke initiative
HCA Healthcare and HCA Healthcare Foundation donated $15 million to the American Heart Association as part of its partnership for a national stroke initiative, an HCA spokesperson told Becker's. "Getting to the Heart of Stroke" aims to educate healthcare professionals, empower consumers to better manage their stroke risk through education...
COVID-19 ages organs, compilation of studies finds
Recent research shows COVID-19 may age organs, according to a series of studies compiled by Ziyad Al-Aly, MD, director of the Clinical Epidemiology Center at Washington University in St. Louis and the chief of research and education service at Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care System. The studies on long...
64% of disabled physicians report mistreatment from patients, co-workers
Physicians with a disability are significantly more likely to report mistreatment from patients and co-workers, according to a study published in the October edition of Health Affairs. Researchers affiliated with the Association of American Medical Colleges, the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and the University of Texas in Austin...
Contract Labor is Here to Stay: Three Strategies for Long-Term Success
As clinical leaders and administrators, we often find ourselves on both sides of a contract labor seesaw. Perhaps you can relate. A mitigating event occurs (such as a global pandemic), which increases the need for contract labor positions. Budgets for the following year include room for these positions but carefully outline a plan to ramp down.
1.3 million Americans ration insulin due to costs, Harvard study finds
Of the 6 million American adults diagnosed with diabetes, 1.3 million ration their insulin use, a Harvard study found, and it may be because of rising insulin costs in the U.S. Out-of-pocket costs for insulin will be capped at $35 per month starting in 2023 because of the Inflation Reduction...
10 recent hospital, health system CEO moves
The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported by Becker's since Oct. 11:. 1. Chase Christianson was named CEO of Panama City, Fla.-based HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital. 2. Howard Chrisman, MD, was named president and CEO of Chicago-based Northwestern Memorial HealthCare. 3. Allyssa Tobitt was named...
