1 seriously injured in Greensboro shooting at Holt Avenue, East Bessemer Avenue, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was seriously injured in a shooting in Greensboro on Tuesday and taken to the hospital, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. Around 6:28 p.m., Greensboro police responded to Holt Avenue at East Bessemer Avenue when they were told about a shooting. Arriving officers found one person with […]
1 shot, killed in Winston-Salem on Peachtree Street, 1 taken to hospital, police say; SWAT team on scene
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was shot and killed in Winston-Salem on Tuesday night, and another person was taken to the hospital, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The shooting happened around 8 p.m on the 1700 block of Peachtree Street. FOX8’s Carolina Bowyer is on the scene working to find out more details. […]
abc45.com
Holden Road Shooting Injures One Tuesday Morning
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tuesday at 1:12 a.m., Greensboro Police responded to a shooting at W. Market Street and N. Holden Road. Officers located a gunshot victim with serious injury who was transported to a local hospital by EMS. The shooting was determined to have occurred off Wendover Avenue. No...
WXII 12
Happening Now: Winston Salem Police investigating shooting near a park
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting that happened on Peachtree Street on Tuesday, around 7:30 p.m. The scene is located near Forest Park in Winston-Salem. Officers have not yet confirmed if anyone is hurt. Police have not released any suspect information. This is a developing story,...
Person seriously injured after a shooting on Holt Ave. and E. Bessemer in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was seriously injured after being shot in Greensboro Tuesday evening, according to police. Greensboro Police got a call around 6:28 about a shooting at Holt Avenue at East Bessemer Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim...
Man shot, killed in Rockingham County on Wimbish Road, deputies say
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An investigation is underway in Rockingham County after a man was shot and killed on Monday, according to a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office news release. Around 1:43 p.m., Rockingham County deputies responded when they were told someone was shot on Wimbish Road in Stoneville. Arriving deputies found Ryan Douglas Burroughs, […]
Victim with serious injuries taken to hospital after shooting on Wendover Avenue, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was seriously injured in a shooting in Greensboro early Tuesday morning. Just after 1 a.m., Greensboro police say they responded to the area of W. Market Street and N. Holden Road about a shooting and located a victim with a serious injury. They were taken to the hospital. Officers […]
Man killed in hit-and-run on South University Parkway in High Point identified
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have identified the man killed in a hit-and-run crash in High Point. At 5:39 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to South University Parkway between East Green Drive and Leonard Avenue after getting a report of a man lying in the road and not moving, according to High Point police. […]
WXII 12
Stoneville: Man found dead reportedly threatened another with a handgun
STONEVILLE, N.C. — Rockingham officials are investigating the shooting death of a man on Stoneville property. Monday afternoon, Rockingham deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Wimbish Road. Ryan Burroughs, 34, was found dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound. He was located outside the residence,...
Man robbed, shot at hotel on Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot during a robbery. According to Winston-Salem police, just after midnight they were called to a hotel on Peters Creek Parkway about a man who had been shot. When they arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the “lower […]
After teen shooting victim dies in the hospital, Winston-Salem police say they found 2nd victim in a parking lot
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two teenagers are dead after being shot in Winston-Salem, police say. According to Winston-Salem Police Department, they were called to an area hospital around 10:15 p.m. about a man who had been shot in the head. The victim, identified as Marcus Lee Marshall, 19, died in the hospital. As officers investigated […]
WXII 12
NC: Livingstone College shooter charged with attempted first-degree murder
SALISBURY, N.C. — Arrest warrants have been obtained for a suspect in a North Carolina college shooting, according to police. On Oct 15, two people were shot and others were injured at Livingstone College's homecoming concert in Salisbury. Officers said there was a fight during the concert and one...
WXII 12
Three fights broke out at a high school, one student left injured
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Three fights broke out atEastern Guilford High School on Tuesday leaving one student injured, according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office. One deputy said the fight started as an argument among 4 female students on the bus, on the way to school. According to the...
2 drivers injured in Winston-Salem crash involving school bus, pickup truck, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two drivers were injured in a crash on Tuesday afternoon between a school bus and pickup truck, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 3:16 p.m., officers with the WSPD were called to the 3600 block of Reynolda Road when they were told about a crash with injuries involving […]
8 displaced, 1 injured after Winston-Salem apartment fire
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One person injured and eight others displaced after an apartment fire in Winston-Salem Tuesday morning. Winston-Salem fire crews responded to the fire just after 5 a.m. The fire happened at the 400 block of Magnolia Branch Drive. The cause of the fire is unknown at this...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem police: 1 man shot, injured on Urban Street
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A shooting on Urban Street left one person injured Saturday night, according to Winston-Salem police. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers were called to a home on Urban Street near Martin Luther King Jr Drive around 8...
WXII 12
Juvenile hurt in shooting, Winston-Salem police investigate
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A shooting in Winston-Salem sent one juvenile to the hospital early Sunday morning, according to police. Officers were called to Atrium Baptist Medical Center just before 4:30 a.m. regarding a juvenile patient with a gunshot wound. The victim told officers they were shot in the area of Thornaby Drive and Martindale Road. However, police said no crime scene was found. The victim's injuries are said to be non-life threatening and they are currently listed in stable condition.
abc45.com
Four men arrested in connection to a shooting in Greensboro
Four men have been arrested in connection to a Friday night shooting. Greensboro police arrived at 1200 Lincoln St., in reference to gunshots, when officers arrived on scene they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. Police have arrested 24-year old Na'im Williams, a juvenile by petition, 18-year-old Sentellis...
Cash stolen from NC Family Dollar in daytime armed robbery
Investigators say that a man entered the store and took an undisclosed amount of cash before running away.
20-year-old Roxboro woman shot inside home
ROXBORO, N.C. — A woman was shot Sunday while inside her Roxboro home. The Person County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the home on Thaxton Road around 11:30 p.m. Nitara Ragland, 20, was transported to Duke Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators found several bullet holes outside the home.
