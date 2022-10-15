ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Holden Road Shooting Injures One Tuesday Morning

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tuesday at 1:12 a.m., Greensboro Police responded to a shooting at W. Market Street and N. Holden Road. Officers located a gunshot victim with serious injury who was transported to a local hospital by EMS. The shooting was determined to have occurred off Wendover Avenue. No...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Happening Now: Winston Salem Police investigating shooting near a park

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting that happened on Peachtree Street on Tuesday, around 7:30 p.m. The scene is located near Forest Park in Winston-Salem. Officers have not yet confirmed if anyone is hurt. Police have not released any suspect information. This is a developing story,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Man shot, killed in Rockingham County on Wimbish Road, deputies say

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An investigation is underway in Rockingham County after a man was shot and killed on Monday, according to a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office news release. Around 1:43 p.m., Rockingham County deputies responded when they were told someone was shot on Wimbish Road in Stoneville. Arriving deputies found Ryan Douglas Burroughs, […]
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Stoneville: Man found dead reportedly threatened another with a handgun

STONEVILLE, N.C. — Rockingham officials are investigating the shooting death of a man on Stoneville property. Monday afternoon, Rockingham deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Wimbish Road. Ryan Burroughs, 34, was found dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound. He was located outside the residence,...
STONEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

After teen shooting victim dies in the hospital, Winston-Salem police say they found 2nd victim in a parking lot

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two teenagers are dead after being shot in Winston-Salem, police say. According to Winston-Salem Police Department, they were called to an area hospital around 10:15 p.m. about a man who had been shot in the head. The victim, identified as Marcus Lee Marshall, 19, died in the hospital. As officers investigated […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police: 1 man shot, injured on Urban Street

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A shooting on Urban Street left one person injured Saturday night, according to Winston-Salem police. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers were called to a home on Urban Street near Martin Luther King Jr Drive around 8...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Juvenile hurt in shooting, Winston-Salem police investigate

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A shooting in Winston-Salem sent one juvenile to the hospital early Sunday morning, according to police. Officers were called to Atrium Baptist Medical Center just before 4:30 a.m. regarding a juvenile patient with a gunshot wound. The victim told officers they were shot in the area of Thornaby Drive and Martindale Road. However, police said no crime scene was found. The victim's injuries are said to be non-life threatening and they are currently listed in stable condition.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Four men arrested in connection to a shooting in Greensboro

Four men have been arrested in connection to a Friday night shooting. Greensboro police arrived at 1200 Lincoln St., in reference to gunshots, when officers arrived on scene they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. Police have arrested 24-year old Na'im Williams, a juvenile by petition, 18-year-old Sentellis...
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

20-year-old Roxboro woman shot inside home

ROXBORO, N.C. — A woman was shot Sunday while inside her Roxboro home. The Person County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the home on Thaxton Road around 11:30 p.m. Nitara Ragland, 20, was transported to Duke Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators found several bullet holes outside the home.
ROXBORO, NC

