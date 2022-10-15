Read full article on original website
Related
alamancenews.com
Burlington golfer is runner-up in County Amateur after playoff
Scott Tarcy liked playing in the Alamance County Amateur so much that he returned for a second go-around. He won the three-day golf tournament, needing a playoff hole to top Wade Boteler of Burlington on Sunday at Mill Creek Golf Club in Mebane. It marked the most significant victory for...
More than a dozen involved in fight at North Carolina high school homecoming game
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A fight that broke out between over a dozen people at a Charlotte high school football game Friday night resulted in two arrests, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said Saturday. District leaders said around 9:15 p.m. during the high school football contest between Olympic and South Meck, a fight broke out that […]
montgomeryherald.com
Eli Roger Thompson
Eli Roger Thompson, 79, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022, at his residence. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Troy, officiated by Dr. Jeff Hartman. Burial will follow at Blackwood Chapel Cemetery in Pekin. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church.
Lexington businesses prepare for BBQ festival after two-year hiatus
LEXINGTON, N.C. — The 38th annual Lexington BBQ Festival is back this year and set to be bigger than ever after taking a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19. The city of Lexington says they have taken a hit economically without the festival. The festival will take place Saturday on...
wccbcharlotte.com
Rowan County Family Plays Lottery Together, Shares $200,000 Prize
SALISBURY, NC (News Release) – Andrew Raymond Stefanick of Salisbury got off work at the hospital, decided to buy a $5 lottery ticket, and uncovered a $200,000 prize waiting for him. “I just felt the urge to buy a scratch-off,” Stefanick said. “I saw there was a promotion for...
montgomeryherald.com
Sandra Kay Dunn
Sandra "Kay" Dunn, 77, of Troy, passed away October 11, 2022. Kay was born in Randolph County on January 1, 1945, to Charles Clyde and Myrtie Nichols McDuffie. She owned and operated Kay's Beauty Shop in Star for many years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Eating N.C. — Lexington bakery brings in savory hushpuppy mix
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Growing up in the South, fish fries wouldn’t be complete without a golden-brown side of hushpuppies, you’d normally eat with tartar sauce or ketchup. Sinfully Delicious Bakery sells Lexington Style Hushpuppy mix, at their store in Lexington off 28 West Second Ave. Wende Everhart...
athleticbusiness.com
Town Slaps Local YMCA With Daily Fines for Hosting Farmers Market
Mooresville, N.C., has been levying a daily fine on the local Lowe's YMCA for hosting a farmer's market that the town deems. to be a “full-time retail establishment,” not an “outdoor seasonal sales market." Josh's Farmers Market currently operates in the outside beside Lowe's YMCA. However, as...
montgomeryherald.com
Dorothea Horne Nicholson
Dorothea Horne Nicholson, 81, of Troy, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022. A funeral service was held October 15, at St. Stephens United Church of God in Troy. Nicholson was born in Montgomery County to the late Floyd Horne Sr. and Annie Martin Horne. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Georginna Marshall Horne; sons, James Darrell Nicholson and Tyrone Nicholson; four brothers; and two sisters. She is survived by sons, Evins Nicholson of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Kent Nicholson of Boston, Massachusetts; daughter, Theresa Nicholson of Troy; two brothers; two sisters; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
montgomeryherald.com
Charlene Jewel Thomas Watkins
Charlene Jewel Thomas Watkins, 62, of Biscoe, formerly of Mt. Gilead, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022. A funeral service was held October 15, 2022 at Thomasville Baptist Church, Mt Gilead. Watkins was born in Montgomery County to the late Reid Thomas and Annie Ewing Thomas. In addition to her parents, Watkins was preceded in death by four brothers. She is survived by her son, Bobby Watkins Sr. of Winston Salem; three sisters; one brother; two grandsons.
wccbcharlotte.com
Freeze Watches and Warnings Issued Ahead of Cold Blast
Freeze watches and warnings will go into effect across the region. A cold front will cross the area today, with drier and colder air invading the region this evening. A closed low over the Great Lakes will transport freezing temperatures first into the mountains Monday night. A Freeze Warning goes into effect for Avery, Watauga, Burke, and Caldwell counties from midnight until noon Tuesday. Temps will fall into the mid-30s across the foothills with the low 40s further south. An ongoing northwesterly breeze will make it difficult for frost to form Monday night.
WCNC
Red Beans and Rice Soup perfect for the season
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Red beans and rice soup the perfect meal for this time and season. On Monday, Chef Andria Gaskin joined the show, to make one of her famous recipes: Red Beans and Rice Soup. For those who don't know Andria's story, she says she had a bit of an odd start in the culinary world. "The summer of 2004, I started selling baked goods at a local farmers market" says Gaskins. What started as a hobby changed my life. I went from selling zucchini bread to competing in cooking contests to having regular cooking segments on a couple of local televisions shows to writing a novel that celebrates love and food. I started a recipe blog because food is good. I love making it, eating it and talking about it.
The real tragedy behind the legendary haunting of Lydia’s Bridge in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — If you grew up in Jamestown, you know the story. Lydia’s Bridge is one of the most well-known ghost stories in the Piedmont Triad. We began investigating this story in 2020, just a couple years after paranormal authors Michael Renegar and Amy Greer announced a surprising discovery: they believed they had […]
Gunshots fired during college homecoming concert in North Carolina
SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating a shooting on the campus of Livingstone College. The incident occurred Saturday during the school’s homecoming concert at about 11 p.m. Two who were not students at Livingstone were injured in the melee. However, they were not injured in the actual shooting. They were injured fleeing […]
country1037fm.com
Food Network’s “Triple D” Returns To North Carolina Friday Night
If there’s one thing that can never be said about the state of North Carolina it’s, “Wow, there’s nowhere good to eat!” You certainly don’t have to remind the Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” of this. Guy Fieri’s popular show has spotlighted more than 30 spots in the Queen City and Tar Heel State. Tomorrow night, it returns its spotlight-this time on a staple of the North Carolina coast. The Sanitary Fish Market and Restaurant in Moorehead City will be featured.
duke.edu
Ebony Boulware, MD, MPH, Named Dean of Wake Forest University School of Medicine
L. Ebony Boulware, MD, MPH, Director of the Duke Clinical and Translational Science Institute (CTSI), Vice Dean for Translational Science in the School of Medicine, and Associate Vice Chancellor for Translational Research at Duke University, will step down from her positions at Duke on December 31, 2022, to begin a new role as Dean of the Wake Forest University School of Medicine in January 2023. Dr. Boulware will also serve as the Vice Chief Academic Officer and Chief Science Officer at Atrium Health.
WBTV
You’ll fall for this device that prevents falling
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - As we mature in age, we may see balance changes. The FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Center has the tools to help in rehabilitation. Aaron Beck, a Concord representative with FYZICAL, details the overhead system and how it works. The safety overhead system and harness help...
wccbcharlotte.com
The City Of Monroe Celebrates Halloween Early
MONROE, N.C. — Halloween is just a little more than two weeks away and some people are already getting in the spooky spirit. The City of Monroe held its annual Halloween Happenings event today. It featured activities, games, arts and crafts, cotton candy, inflatables and even a petting zoo.
kiss951.com
Two North Carolina Cities Rise In “Rattiest Cities” Rankings
This is one list you don’t want to be near the top of. And luckily for North Carolina, we aren’t, the newest “rattiest cities” list by Orkin was released and both Charlotte and Raleigh are fairly low in the rankings. Both cities did rise a few spots, however, from where they ranked last year. I’ve personally never seen a rat in either city, in fact, the only time I truly remember seeing one on the street was in Boston. It’s number 13 on this list. I’m heading soon to New York City where there’s also a good chance I’ll encounter rodents. I always say, I don’t like animals I’m not expecting to see. And I’m never expecting to see a rat.
These are North Carolina’s least safe and most safe cities
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Safety is often the number one priority when searching for a new home. Whether it be feeling safe from crime, natural disasters or financial crises, everyone seeks security and comfort in their environments. Based on these factors, WalletHub has created a ranking comparing 180 U.S. cities based on how safe […]
Comments / 0