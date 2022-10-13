ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham State Volleyball Sweeps Dean Bulldogs

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State University volleyball held of a late charge from Dean College in the third set to secure a 3-0 victory in a non-conference contest at Logan Gymnasium on Monday night,. Framingham State 3, Dean 0 (25-16, 25-19, 25-22) Framingham State improves to 15-10 overall. Dean...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Kenneth Mark Craig, 76, Boston College Professor

ASHLAND – Kenneth Mark Craig, 76, of Ashland died suddenly on August 1, 2022. He was a professor of the History of Art at Boston College for forty five years (1977-2022). Kenneth M. Craig inspired innumerable students to love the History of Art as much as he did. His love and enthusiasm for teaching Art History attracted many students to become Art History majors over the years. Not only was he a cornerstone of The Art, Art History, and Film Department, Professor Craig was a gifted, dedicated teacher, a “rock star” to his students as well as a generous, kind, principled, and wise colleague.
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Shayne M. LaFrance, 43

FRAMINGHAM – Shayne M. LaFrance, 43, a lifelong resident of Framingham, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Born in Framingham, he was the son of Sandra L. Rego & her husband Manuel of Conway, SC, and the late Maynard LaFrance. Since he was a young boy, Shayne loved...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

VIDEO & SLIDESHOW: Festival of Lights in Ashland 2022

ASHLAND – A large crowd attended the Town of Ashland and Ashland Indians Festival of Lights celebration at The Corner Spot this afternoon, October 16. The Festival of Lights, Diwali, is a major festivals celebrated by Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs. The Festival symbolizes the spiritual “victory of light over...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

BLOCKS Preschool Director Receives Latino Excellence Award

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Public Schools is proud to share that Rosario ‘Rosie’ Alvarez, Director of Early Childhood Education at BLOCKS Preschool, has received a Latino Excellence Award. Nominated by Senate President, Karen Spilka, Alvarez received this award and recognition from the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Ashland Hosting Fall Fest Saturday

ASHLAND – Ashland is hosting Fall Fest at The Corner Spot on Saturday, October 15. The event is from 3 to 6 p.m. Vendors include Joey D’s Wingz & Things, Kith and Kin food Truck, Refreshin’ Concessions, Mama O’s Bakery for dessert, fresh lemonade, and The Coffee Cabin.
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

High School & College Students Encouraged To Register For League of Women Voters MA

FRAMINGHAM — Calling all students! Help empower voters and defend democracy with the League of Women Voters. Sign up for a FREE student membership by October 31, and you will be entered into a drawing to win an Apple iPad Air! The drawing is open to all Massachusetts high school students (grades 9 and up) and college students. The drawing will be on November 14.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Trick or Treat With MWRTA on October 31

FRAMINGHAM – The MetroWest Regional Transit Authority (MWRTA) The MWRTA will host a Trick or Treating event at the MBTA Banana Lot in Framingham (near the intersection of Route 135 and 126) in downtown Framingham on Monday, October 31. The Halloween event is open to the public and is...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy