Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
‘The T is failing’: Warren, Markey hold Senate hearing in Boston on MBTAThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
TUPD aims to connect with Tufts community over coffeeThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Hundreds protest Amini’s death, Iran’s dress code laws at Boston CommonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Tufts breaks ground on new Sol Gittleman baseball parkThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Raiders Deliver 6-0 Loss To Framingham High Field Hockey
FRAMINGHAM _ The Flyers field hockey team fought hard the entire game despite a 6-0 loss to Wellesley today, October 17. Sophia Scalzi, Mikal Franklin and Mackenzie Coleman all played exceptionally well for the Flyers, said head coach Ellen Sowa. The Flyers take on Newton North at 6 on Wednesday,...
Framingham State Volleyball Sweeps Dean Bulldogs
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State University volleyball held of a late charge from Dean College in the third set to secure a 3-0 victory in a non-conference contest at Logan Gymnasium on Monday night,. Framingham State 3, Dean 0 (25-16, 25-19, 25-22) Framingham State improves to 15-10 overall. Dean...
Rams Junior Little East Conference Defensive Player of the Week
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham State junior midfielder Avery Guiel has been named Little East Conference (LEC) Field Hockey Defensive Player of the Week for the week ending October 16. Guiel was named the LEC Defensive Player of the Week after notching a pair of defensive saves during the week for...
Natick Girls Spikes Framingham 3-0
NATICK – The Natick High girls volleyball team hosted the Flyers today and won 3-0.
Flyers Marching Band Captures First Place at Weekend Competition
DARTMOUTH – The Framingham High marching band & color guard competed in Dartmouth on Saturday, October 15. With a score of 86.1, the Flyers captured first place in Division III. “They also took all caption awards, Best Music, Best Percussion, and Best Color Guard,” said Director Andy Jasinski.
UPDATED: Framingham Frogs To Swim This Winter in Sudbury
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham Parks & Recreation swim team will re-emerge this winter. With the Keefe Technical High School pool closed, the Framingham Frogs will swim at the Atkinson Pool in Sudbury. Practices will be Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. With no Framingham pool, the cost for the...
Kenneth Mark Craig, 76, Boston College Professor
ASHLAND – Kenneth Mark Craig, 76, of Ashland died suddenly on August 1, 2022. He was a professor of the History of Art at Boston College for forty five years (1977-2022). Kenneth M. Craig inspired innumerable students to love the History of Art as much as he did. His love and enthusiasm for teaching Art History attracted many students to become Art History majors over the years. Not only was he a cornerstone of The Art, Art History, and Film Department, Professor Craig was a gifted, dedicated teacher, a “rock star” to his students as well as a generous, kind, principled, and wise colleague.
Framingham Firefighters Local 1652 Hosting Halloween Mini Golf Event Saturday
FRAMINGHAM _ The Framingham Firefighters Local 1652 will hold a Halloween-themed mini golf event on Saturday, October 22. The event will be held at Putts & More at 750 Concord Street in Holliston from 3 to 6 p.m. The event is open to the public. No need to pre-register, you...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Friday, October 14, 2022
1 Public Lands opens today at Shoppers World with a ribbon cutting at 8;45 a.m. 2. Tomorrow is the last day to bid on one of the 5 Noche de Fiesta paintings. Money raised from the auction supports the Framingham Public Library Foundation. 3. BRONCOS in action:. Girls volleyball has...
Shayne M. LaFrance, 43
FRAMINGHAM – Shayne M. LaFrance, 43, a lifelong resident of Framingham, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Born in Framingham, he was the son of Sandra L. Rego & her husband Manuel of Conway, SC, and the late Maynard LaFrance. Since he was a young boy, Shayne loved...
PHOTOS: Walden School One of 5 Chosen To Participate in Massachusetts Farm-To-School Institute
FRAMINGHAM – The Walden School at The Learning Center for the Deaf was one of five schools in Massachusetts chosen to participate in the Massachusetts Farm to School Institute 2022-2023. The Learning Center for the Deaf is located in Framingham. The Institute provides an opportunity to develop a Farm-to-School...
VIDEO & SLIDESHOW: Ashland’s First-Ever Hometown Parade
ASHLAND – Saturday was the first-ever Ashland Hometown Parade. The parade began off Pleasant Street near the MBTA parking lot. It ventured down a sparse crowd on Pleasant Street, down Tilton & Cherry Street, and eventually to Stone Park, where there was a bigger crowd. There were more than...
UPDATED: Massachusetts Prohibiting Mattresses in the Trash Starting November 1, 2022
ASHLAND – As of November 1, 2022, mattresses will no longer be allowed in the trash. New state rules require mattresses be kept out of the trash, so they can be recycled or donated for reuse. In order to comply, the Town of Ashland will change the way it...
VIDEO & SLIDESHOW: Festival of Lights in Ashland 2022
ASHLAND – A large crowd attended the Town of Ashland and Ashland Indians Festival of Lights celebration at The Corner Spot this afternoon, October 16. The Festival of Lights, Diwali, is a major festivals celebrated by Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs. The Festival symbolizes the spiritual “victory of light over...
HOME OF THE WEEK: 5-Bedroom Colonial in Framingham Priced at $769,900
FRAMINGHAM – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is a 5-bedroom Colonial home in Framingham,. The 108 Indian Head Road property is priced at $769,900. Built in 1967, the property has 2,473 square feet of living space, and sits on just less than a half acre lot.
BLOCKS Preschool Director Receives Latino Excellence Award
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Public Schools is proud to share that Rosario ‘Rosie’ Alvarez, Director of Early Childhood Education at BLOCKS Preschool, has received a Latino Excellence Award. Nominated by Senate President, Karen Spilka, Alvarez received this award and recognition from the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus...
Ashland Hosting Fall Fest Saturday
ASHLAND – Ashland is hosting Fall Fest at The Corner Spot on Saturday, October 15. The event is from 3 to 6 p.m. Vendors include Joey D’s Wingz & Things, Kith and Kin food Truck, Refreshin’ Concessions, Mama O’s Bakery for dessert, fresh lemonade, and The Coffee Cabin.
High School & College Students Encouraged To Register For League of Women Voters MA
FRAMINGHAM — Calling all students! Help empower voters and defend democracy with the League of Women Voters. Sign up for a FREE student membership by October 31, and you will be entered into a drawing to win an Apple iPad Air! The drawing is open to all Massachusetts high school students (grades 9 and up) and college students. The drawing will be on November 14.
Murder and Mayhem in Metrowest Boston Authors Speaking at Temple Beth Am Brotherhood Breakfast Sunday
FRAMINGHAM – Co-authors Kevin A. Swope and James L. Parr will present stories from their book, Murder and Mayhem in Metrowest Boston at the Temple Beth Am Breakfast on Sunday, October 23. This is the second breakfast this year for the Brotherhood. The first featured the President of Worcester...
Trick or Treat With MWRTA on October 31
FRAMINGHAM – The MetroWest Regional Transit Authority (MWRTA) The MWRTA will host a Trick or Treating event at the MBTA Banana Lot in Framingham (near the intersection of Route 135 and 126) in downtown Framingham on Monday, October 31. The Halloween event is open to the public and is...
