ASHLAND – Kenneth Mark Craig, 76, of Ashland died suddenly on August 1, 2022. He was a professor of the History of Art at Boston College for forty five years (1977-2022). Kenneth M. Craig inspired innumerable students to love the History of Art as much as he did. His love and enthusiasm for teaching Art History attracted many students to become Art History majors over the years. Not only was he a cornerstone of The Art, Art History, and Film Department, Professor Craig was a gifted, dedicated teacher, a “rock star” to his students as well as a generous, kind, principled, and wise colleague.

ASHLAND, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO