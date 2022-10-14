Dorothea Horne Nicholson, 81, of Troy, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022. A funeral service was held October 15, at St. Stephens United Church of God in Troy. Nicholson was born in Montgomery County to the late Floyd Horne Sr. and Annie Martin Horne. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Georginna Marshall Horne; sons, James Darrell Nicholson and Tyrone Nicholson; four brothers; and two sisters. She is survived by sons, Evins Nicholson of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Kent Nicholson of Boston, Massachusetts; daughter, Theresa Nicholson of Troy; two brothers; two sisters; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

