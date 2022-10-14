Read full article on original website
Eli Roger Thompson
Eli Roger Thompson, 79, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022, at his residence. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Troy, officiated by Dr. Jeff Hartman. Burial will follow at Blackwood Chapel Cemetery in Pekin. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church.
Sandra Kay Dunn
Sandra "Kay" Dunn, 77, of Troy, passed away October 11, 2022. Kay was born in Randolph County on January 1, 1945, to Charles Clyde and Myrtie Nichols McDuffie. She owned and operated Kay's Beauty Shop in Star for many years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death...
Dorothea Horne Nicholson
Dorothea Horne Nicholson, 81, of Troy, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022. A funeral service was held October 15, at St. Stephens United Church of God in Troy. Nicholson was born in Montgomery County to the late Floyd Horne Sr. and Annie Martin Horne. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Georginna Marshall Horne; sons, James Darrell Nicholson and Tyrone Nicholson; four brothers; and two sisters. She is survived by sons, Evins Nicholson of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Kent Nicholson of Boston, Massachusetts; daughter, Theresa Nicholson of Troy; two brothers; two sisters; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Jacky Don Mabe
Jacky Don Mabe, 62, of Seagrove, passed away October 10, 2022. A graveside service was held October 13, at Union Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Kenneth McNeil officiating. Mabe was born in Montgomery County to Emory and Estelle McNeil Mabe. He was preceded in death by his son, Jamie Lee Mabe; mother, Estelle Mabe; and a brother. He is survived by wife, Frankie Shields Mabe of the home; sons, Jeremy Mabe of Asheboro, Matthew Bibey of Biscoe; father, Don Mabe of Seagrove; one brother and six grandchildren.
