Moses Lake, WA

97 Rock

Creepy Missile Silo Dive Site Near Tri-Cities is Full of History & Murder

***WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property***. During the Cold War with Russia, the United States constructed nearly 20 Titan missile sites around the country, and one of those sits in the middle of nowhere less than an hour’s drive North of Tri-Cities.
WARDEN, WA
KEPR

Local Man Climbs Badger against all odds

Richland Wash. — Tri-Cities Native Jaime Torres, has been working to regain his independence after a brain bleed due to untreated high blood pressure in 2015 left him unable to move from the neck down. Jaime says. "I suffered a brain bleed, they call it a congenital cavernoma. So...
RICHLAND, WA
kpq.com

Statewide Conference On Revitalization Coming To Wenatchee

The annual statewide RevitalizeWA Conference is coming to Wenatchee Wednesday through Friday. The gathering focuses on historic preservation and economic revitalization, and will feature 30 different seminars and workshops. Wenatchee Downtown Association Executive Director Linda Haglund says this year's conference will be much different than the last time Wenatchee played...
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

NCWLIFE Evening News October 17th, 2022

A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, A 60-year-old George man was arrested early Sunday morning following an hours-long standoff with law enforcement after he allegedly threatened a man with a rifle. The East Wenatchee man accused of stealing thousands of dollars' worth of appliances, trailers and construction material has pleaded guilty in Douglas County and a second suspect was arrested Saturday for an armed burglary two days earlier that put three nearby Moses Lake schools on lockdown.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

One injured in Soap Lake shooting, suspect in custody

SOAP LAKE, Wash. – The suspect in an early morning shooting in Soap Lake has been arrested. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says the victim was taken to a hospital by air ambulance. There is no word on the victim’s condition. State Route 17 in Soap Lake is closed from First Ave. SE to Sixth Ave. SE for the investigation. We...
SOAP LAKE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Tri-Cities scientist finds rapidly developing, intense hurricanes likely in the future

RICHLAND, Wash. — A team of scientists at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory have found the Atlantic Coast will continue to get battered by powerful and damaging hurricanes. Their research will be published in Geophysical Research Letters, a journal of the American Geophysical Union. Over the years, we’ve seen some of the most impactful hurricanes, leading to years long recovery...
RICHLAND, WA
ncwlife.com

Wenatchee man killed when his pickup crashes into a piece of concrete

A Wenatchee man was killed Wednesday afternoon on Highway 97 near Orondo after his vehicle struck a large piece of concrete that had fallen off a semi. The Washington State Patrol said Ascencion Garcia-Castillo, 44, was driving southbound at about 4:15 p.m. when his 2000 Toyota Tacoma pickup struck a 15-by-30-foot, 31-ton piece of concrete that had detached from a flatbed trailer being hauled by a semi travelling in the opposite direction.
WENATCHEE, WA
NEWStalk 870

Moses Lake Company Hit With $192K in L-I Fines, Plans Appeal

According to L-I: "(L&I) inspectors found 13 violations relating to confined space entry rules due to workers entering rail car hoppers. The employees were going in the hoppers to breakup and dislodge ammonium nitrate without appropriate safety precautions." They also claimed:. "Inspectors also found employees working on top of rail...
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

Deputies: Warden-area man shot roommate over argument about cleaning their home

WARDEN — Investigators allege a Warden man shot his roommate during an argument about cleaning their home. Crisoforo Garcia Cortes, 44, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with assault in the second degree while armed with a deadly weapon. His bail was set at $50,00 during his initial court appearance on Monday.
WARDEN, WA

