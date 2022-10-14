Read full article on original website
shoreupdate.com
Mid-Shore Pro Bono announces new tenant counsel staff
Mid-Shore Pro Bono recently announced three new staff members in support of its tenant counsel legal services. The nonprofit has offices in Chestertown, Easton, and Salisbury, Md, and recently received grant funding to help provide access to free legal services for tenants facing eviction. Joining Mid-Shore Pro Bono’s staff are...
shoreupdate.com
CBMM to present Roy E. Walsh exhibition at Waterfowl Festival
The exhibition curated from CBMM’s extensive waterfowling collection showcases a selection of Walsh’s original artworks and decoys by the carvers whose work he touted in his 1960 book, Gunning the Chesapeake: Duck and Goose Shooting on the Eastern Shore. It will be on display as part of the Artifacts Exhibit at Easton High School throughout the festival, which runs Nov. 11-13.
