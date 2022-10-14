Read full article on original website
lakenormanpublications.com
Huntersville subdivision with 350 homes, park connections approved
HUNTERSVILLE – Sketch plans for a neighborhood on a plot of west Huntersville farmland were approved by the town board on Monday. The Honeycutt-Brown subdivision will add 358 homes on nearly 240 acres between the Wynfield and Beckett communities. The board held a quasi-judicial hearing on the subdivision proposed...
lakenormanpublications.com
Josh’s dispute with Mooresville involves permits, inventory, compliance
MOORESVILLE – Josh Graham and the town agree on one thing: The operation of his market – a longtime tradition on Mooresville’s west side – was never intended to be permanent in a field beside the Lowe’s YMCA off Morrison Plantation Parkway. Josh’s Farmers Market...
lakenormanpublications.com
Huntersville unveils sesquicentennial calendar of events
HUNTERSVILLE – The town is gearing up for a full year of events commemorating its 150th anniversary. Events – everything from concerts and bounce houses to moveable murals and fireworks – kick off just before the calendar rolls to 2023, Huntersville’s sesquicentennial. At Monday’s meeting, Sam...
lakenormanpublications.com
East-West connections prominent for future Mooresville development
MOORESVILLE – East-West links on the south side of town were the primary direction of decisions for Mooresville commissioners at their Oct. 18 session. During the meeting, a $21.7 million funding package was finalized for the East-West Connector in the Langtree area, and preliminary steps were taken toward a new development-related link between N.C. 115 and U.S. 21.
lakenormanpublications.com
Smithville leaders respond to town’s ARPA allotment
CORNELIUS – Smithville community leaders thought what the town laid out for the revitalization’s funding isn’t enough in terms of dollars and timeline. The Oct. 17 Cornelius town board meeting allowed for public feedback following the proposed American Rescue Plan Act fund allotments at the previous meeting at the beginning of the month. Town Manager Andrew Grant slated $3.4 million of the COVID-relief dollars to fix Smithville’s infrastructure issues, and planned for $4.2 overall for the current fiscal year when combined with other sources.
lakenormanpublications.com
How to make safe decisions this Halloween
DENVER – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has issued reminders for how to stay safe while trick-or-treating on Halloween. “Halloween should be filled with surprise and enjoyment, and following some common sense practices can keep events safer and more fun,” Sheriff Bill Beam said in the release. “The major dangers are not from witches and spirits, but rather from falls and pedestrian/car crashes.”
lakenormanpublications.com
Birkdale celebrates transformation with three-day bash, benefit
HUNTERSVILLE – There may be conflicting opinions about Birkdale Village’s latest transformation, but the only things dueling last weekend were pianos center stage in The Plaza. Birkdale Village held a three-day celebration of the mixed-use development’s reimagining as a community gathering spot with festivities centered around the amenity...
lakenormanpublications.com
Spending plan set to support opioid initiative
LINCOLNTON – The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners approved a spending plan for funds issued to the county as part of the National Opioid Settlement. Last year, there were 32 overdose deaths in Lincoln County, with 26 of those attributed to illicit opioids such as heroin and fentanyl. The county is scheduled to receive $5,968,961 in opioid settlement funds over a period of 18 years.
lakenormanpublications.com
Investment approved for transformation of former police headquarters
MOORESVILLE – Town commissioners approved Monday a total investment of about $2.3 million for mostly-interior renovations ($1.99 million) and furnishings ($393,000) to transform the former Mooresville Police Department headquarters on West Iredell Avenue into the new home for multiple municipal departments. The 26,000-square-foot One Mooresville Center is envisioned to...
lakenormanpublications.com
East Lincoln manufacturer announces $15M local investment
DENVER – The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners voted to award the county’s industrial incentive grant to Blum to aid its upcoming investment in equipment and infrastructure at the manufacturer’s U.S. headquarters on Old Plank Road. The cabinet hardware manufacturer will invest more than $15 million in...
lakenormanpublications.com
People and products part of Denver Farmers Market appeal
DENVER – As we approach the winter season, ELBA wanted to highlight the Denver Farmers Market, a group we support. The market is located at the Denver Baptist Church at 6917 Forest Hill Drive. The vendors are a great group of people, and we would like everyone to stop by and visit, as you never know what you might find as we approach Holidays.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lesson plan turns teacher to published author
DENVER – What started as a lesson for her fourth-grade English-language arts class developed into something Lincoln Charter School’s Pamela Blume never expected. “I was teaching my students an adventure story unit,” she said. “I developed a character and setting with descriptive characteristics, and the kids started getting excited, so since they were engaged I just started adding to the story.”
