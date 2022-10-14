Read full article on original website
Message from the Superintendent: Recent School Threats, Oct. 17, 2022
The following statement was issued by HCPSS Superintendent Michael Martirano to school system students, families and staff:. I am reaching out today regarding an extremely troubling trend impacting our schools here in Howard County and those nationwide – threats against students and schools. We’ve had a significant increase in the number of threats we are receiving, which largely are bomb or shooting threats. These are not taken lightly and we respond to every single threat with the appropriate level of urgency and caution. I know these threats, the related evacuation or shelter protocols, the police response and the frequency of these events have increased anxiety and fear in our community.
HCPSS Alum Thrives By Supporting School Community
Maureen Gilbert has always wanted what was best for her daughter, Catherine, who was born with special needs. When Catherine was young, that meant registering her for various special education services in Howard County and enrolling her in the Regional Early Childhood Center (RECC) program at Waverly Elementary School (WAVES). As Catherine grew older, it meant helping her get involved in activities like dance, cheerleading, and theater, where she could spend time with a mix of typically developing and special education students who shared her interests.
