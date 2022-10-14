Read full article on original website
san francisco state university
Students can earn up to four units during Winter Session 2023
Did you know you can take up to four units to count towards your degree with San Francisco State University’s Winter Session? Winter break is the perfect time to chill inside and take courses that can make your spring semester a breeze. It’s also the perfect opportunity to jump-start your future by making quick progress toward your graduation.
san francisco state university
Grad student explores icky new angle on health inequities: ticks
Only three to five millimeters long, ticks are tiny but can harbor other smaller organisms that can mean big problems for human health. San Francisco State University graduate student Jacoby Clark wants to understand how ticks are spreading disease and how to prevent transmission. He was recently selected to be part of the inaugural cohort of a new one-year fellowship at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), where he’ll build on his thesis work through a public health and social justice lens.
san francisco state university
Gator is city’s premier ghosthunter
If there’s something strange in your neighborhood, as the old song goes, who you gonna call? Well, if your neighborhood’s in San Francisco, forget the Ghostbusters. Call Christian Cagigal (B.A., ’02) — so he can add your block to the San Francisco Ghost Hunt Walking Tour.
