Only three to five millimeters long, ticks are tiny but can harbor other smaller organisms that can mean big problems for human health. San Francisco State University graduate student Jacoby Clark wants to understand how ticks are spreading disease and how to prevent transmission. He was recently selected to be part of the inaugural cohort of a new one-year fellowship at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), where he’ll build on his thesis work through a public health and social justice lens.

23 HOURS AGO