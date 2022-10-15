ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Late Goal From LA Tech Downs FAU

BOCA RATON, Fla. – A late goal in the 84th minute from Louisiana Tech was the difference in the Florida Atlantic University women's soccer team's 2-1 defeat on Sunday. The Owls dip to 7-7-3 including 3-4-1 in Conference USA action, while the Lady Techsters improve to 6-7-3 and 4-2-2 in C-USA play.
Owls Prepare for Fall Finale in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Florida Atlantic University men's golf team will wrap up the fall season at the Little Rock Invitational beginning Monday in Arkansas. The two-day event will be contested on the Founders Course at Chenal Country Club. 36 holes will be played on Monday followed by 18 on Tuesday.
