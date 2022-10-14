ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Walmart Store Closings

Recent company strategies have spurred action, including nearly 1500 layoffs. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, Reuters.com, and Corporate.Walmart.com,
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
msn.com

Goodwill Online Retail Shop Also Offers Luxury Brands Like Gucci and Prada

It’s been a long time coming, but Goodwill, the 120-year-old non-profit organization, has finally launched an online shopping site, bringing with it an initial inventory of 100,000 donated items available for purchase. Find: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions of Americans. GoodwillFinds was launched on Oct. 4...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Amazon Shoppers Shrug Off Second Prime Day Sale

Amazon's 48-hour "Prime Early Access Sale" ran through Wednesday. Data from third-party analysts shows the discount event failed to attract as many shoppers as Amazon's Prime Day in July. But one analyst suggested it accomplished what Amazon set out to do, which is reduce a glut of product in its...
The Penny Hoarder

Attention Thrifters: Goodwill Launches a New Bargain-Shopping Website

A Goodwill store sign is shown in Berkeley, Calif., Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Goodwill Industries International Inc., the 120 year-old non-profit organization that operates 3,300 stores in the U.S., and Canada, has launched an online business as part of a newly incorporated recommerce venture called GoodwillFinds. Jeff Chiu/AP Photo. In...
Axios

Say goodbye to the traditional holiday shopping season

The traditional holiday shopping season is dead, with retailers no longer waiting to clear out the Halloween leftovers before rolling out Black Friday-like deals. Why it matters: The season had been creeping earlier and earlier, and COVID pushed it over the edge by moving more deals online. Amazon, Walmart, Target,...
The Hill

Amazon’s holiday sales event sees lower sales, group says

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon said Thursday its Prime members ordered more than 100 million items during a sales event this week that analysts are expecting to be a bellwether for the holiday shopping season. As expected, the Seattle-based e-commerce company did not share sales figures. Still, some third-party...
TheStreet

Another Tech Giant Is Slashing Nearly a Thousand Jobs

What do companies as diverse as Twitter (TWTR) , Tesla (TSLA) , Netflix (NFLX) , Coinbase (COIN) , Snap (SNAP) , Shopify (SHOP) , Oracle (ORCL) and Crypto.com have in common?. After many months of strong hiring, all have laid off workers in the last years. The problem has been particularly acute in the tech industry, which is prone to hiring boons during good times and layoffs during times of inflation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SPY

Breaking: You Can Now Buy Blue Apron Meal Kits on Amazon A La Carte – No Subscription Required

Amazon and Blue Apron recently announced a new partnership that would offer meal kits without a subscription via Amazon. This a-la-carte collab will undoubtedly help strengthen Blue Apron’s status as one of the premier meal kits around.  The news arrives as subscription-based services struggle post-pandemic. As just one example, Netflix reported a loss of subscribers post-COVID, which has forced them to restructure their business practices going forward. This new method of purchase allows Blue APron shoppers to order meal plans a la carte instead of being tied to Blue’s Apron’s subscription-based service as they were required to do in the past. An...
cheddar.com

We're Back to Subscribing to Netflix as Streamer Adds 2.4 Million Accounts

After two straight quarters of losing subscribers, Netflix announced it added 2.41 million accounts. The company, which now has 223.1 million subscribers, was only expected to add 1.09 million subscribers in the latest quarter, according to a Street Account estimate. Shares soared more than 14 percent in after-hours trading on Tuesday.
Gizmodo

Even Microsoft Can't Avoid Tech Layoffs

You can run, but you can’t hide from tech layoffs. That apparently even applies to Microsoft, the world’s third most valuable company. On Monday the company reportedly moved to cut less than 1,000 employees spread out across multiple divisions of its business and various regions according to an Axios report.
Engadget

Microsoft reportedly lays off hundreds of employees

According to reports, even some veteran staff members were affected by the job cuts. Microsoft has laid off off employees across multiple divisions, according to Axios, making it the latest big player in the tech space to cut jobs in the face of an economic downturn. A spokesperson told the publication: "Like all companies, we evaluate our business priorities on a regular basis, and make structural adjustments accordingly. We will continue to invest in our business and hire in key growth areas in the year ahead." While the tech giant didn't say which divisions were affected and how many people had been let go, Axios said there were under 1,000 layoffs.
Nieman Lab

Layoffs at large U.S. newspapers and digital news sites “fell considerably” in 2021, report finds

In 2020, layoffs seemed to reach every corner of the news industry. Legacy outlets like The Atlantic and The New York Times cut jobs. Newspaper chains implemented furloughs and gutted newsrooms. Neither alt-weeklies nor brand-new tech sites nor public radio stations nor award-winning magazines were immune. News industry folks used phrases like “extinction event.” It was pretty bleak, even for an industry familiar with terms like “restructuring” and “finding efficiencies” and “pivoting to video.”

