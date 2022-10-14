Drive-thru pickup will be from 3 to 5:30 pm. at the United Presbyterian Church, 205 N 24 th St. in Denison. TEFAP forms are used to verify income eligibility. This form only needs to be filled out once until July 2023. Proxy consent forms used for picking up another person’s food will not need to be renewed unless there are changes.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO