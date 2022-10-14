ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onawa, IA

Monday Funday

This free program is for children from K-5th grade. Drop-off times are from 12:30-1:00 and pick-up times are from 4:00-4:30. The activities planned for our "Funday" include; crafting, storytelling, music, science, games, and a lesson connected to living a Christian life. A mid-afternoon snack is also planned. Come and join...
DENISON, IA
Crawford County Hunger Fighters Food Distribution

Drive-thru pickup will be from 3 to 5:30 pm. at the United Presbyterian Church, 205 N 24 th St. in Denison. TEFAP forms are used to verify income eligibility. This form only needs to be filled out once until July 2023. Proxy consent forms used for picking up another person’s food will not need to be renewed unless there are changes.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IA

