Del Rio, TX

830times.com

SPORTS — Queens volleyball still in the hunt for a playoff spot

The race for the final two spots in District 30-6A in volleyball is coming down to the wire. Del Rio missed out on a chance Saturday to clinch a playoff spot when the Queens dropped their fourth district match of the season to Laredo United South. Though Del Rio remains in third place overall, its grip on the third spot got a little looser.
