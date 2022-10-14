ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cmu.edu

CMU Student-Athlete of the Week

Senior Olivia Brand made four saves as she recorded two shutouts during a road weekend sweep for the Carnegie Mellon University women's soccer team. The Tartans topped Chicago and WashU by 1-0 scores to sweep the Midwest weekend for the first time in program history. One of Brand's most important saves came in the last two minutes of the WashU game, as she pushed a shot over the bar to preserve the win, only the third against WashU since 2005.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cmu.edu

Tartans Continue Play at Golfweek DIII Fall Invite

(MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla) - The Carnegie Mellon University men's golf team continued play at the 2022 Golfweek DIII Fall Invitational in Miramar Beach, Florida, on Monday. The Tartans carded a 291 for round two and have a 36-hole score of 576 (285-291) which places them sixth in the three-day, 54-hole tournament out of 24 teams.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy