Senior Olivia Brand made four saves as she recorded two shutouts during a road weekend sweep for the Carnegie Mellon University women's soccer team. The Tartans topped Chicago and WashU by 1-0 scores to sweep the Midwest weekend for the first time in program history. One of Brand's most important saves came in the last two minutes of the WashU game, as she pushed a shot over the bar to preserve the win, only the third against WashU since 2005.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO