Arturo España, a sophomore plant and environmental soil science and horticulture major, sees the world through the lens of agriculture. Like plants need sunlight, a proper environment, water, air and nutrients to grow, he says college students need security, community, stability, resources and purpose. This is how he approaches his role as a mentor in Latino Logradores, a freshman program that supports Hispanic and Latinx students at Texas A&M University through the transition from high school to college.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO