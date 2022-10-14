Read full article on original website
For Incoming Students, Latino Logradores Provides A Home Away From Home
Arturo España, a sophomore plant and environmental soil science and horticulture major, sees the world through the lens of agriculture. Like plants need sunlight, a proper environment, water, air and nutrients to grow, he says college students need security, community, stability, resources and purpose. This is how he approaches his role as a mentor in Latino Logradores, a freshman program that supports Hispanic and Latinx students at Texas A&M University through the transition from high school to college.
‘¡Touchdown, Los Aggies!’
A half-hour before kick-off, Pedro Luna begins his walk up to the Kyle Field press box to prepare for his broadcast. In a booth overlooking the stadium, Luna shuffles his papers, fact-checks his information, and most importantly, moves his desk chair out of the way. In order for the Aggies...
Veterinary Emergency Team Returns From Hurricane Ian Deployment
The Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team (VET) has returned to Bryan-College Station from its latest mission that helped provide closure to survivors of Hurricane Ian, the deadliest storm to strike the state since 1935. During the team’s deployment to Florida, which began on Oct. 4, the VET — assisted by...
