Dieterich Honored as UAA Women's Soccer Athlete of the Week
(ROCHESTER, N.Y.) - Junior midfielder Cecelia Dieterich was named the University Athletic Association (UAA) Women's Soccer Offensive Athlete of the Week after leading the 11th-ranked Carnegie Mellon University women's soccer team to a 2-0 UAA road weekend at the University of Chicago and Washington University in St. Louis. Dieterich played...
Sangkagoon Ties School Record as Tartans End Play in Third at Golfweek DIII Fall Invite
(MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla) - The Carnegie Mellon University women's golf team finished play at the 54-hole at the 2022 Golfweek DIII Fall Invitational in Miramar Beach, Florida, on Tuesday. The Tartans fired a team score of 308 for the final round to finish third with an 899 (297-294-308). Inside the...
Tartans Finish Sixth at Golfweek DIII Fall Invite
(MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla) - The Carnegie Mellon University men's golf team ended play at the 2022 Golfweek DIII Fall Invitational Tuesday in Miramar Beach, Florida. The Cardinal and Gray carded a 295 for the final round and placed sixth with an 871 (283-291-295) in the 54-hole tournament. Inside the Invite:
CMU Student-Athlete of the Week
Senior Olivia Brand made four saves as she recorded two shutouts during a road weekend sweep for the Carnegie Mellon University women's soccer team. The Tartans topped Chicago and WashU by 1-0 scores to sweep the Midwest weekend for the first time in program history. One of Brand's most important saves came in the last two minutes of the WashU game, as she pushed a shot over the bar to preserve the win, only the third against WashU since 2005.
Tartans Continue Play at Golfweek DIII Fall Invite
(MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla) - The Carnegie Mellon University men's golf team continued play at the 2022 Golfweek DIII Fall Invitational in Miramar Beach, Florida, on Monday. The Tartans carded a 291 for round two and have a 36-hole score of 576 (285-291) which places them sixth in the three-day, 54-hole tournament out of 24 teams.
Tartans Hold onto Third Heading into Final Round of the Golfweek DIII Fall Invite
(MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla) - The Carnegie Mellon University women's golf team continued play at the 2022 Golfweek DIII Fall Invitational in Miramar Beach, Florida, on Monday. The Tartans carded a 294 for round two and have a 36-hole score of 591 (297-294) which places them third in the three-day, 54-hole tournament out of 24 teams.
Thomas Coury and Cole Hanna Receive PAC Weekly Honors
(GREENVILLE, Pa.) – Carnegie Mellon University junior Thomas Coury (Phillipsburg, N.J. / Phillipsburg) and graduate student Cole Hanna (Peachtree Corners, Ga. / Norcross (South Carolina)) have been recognized for their play in the now 18th-ranked Tartans' 12-7 Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) win at Washington & Jefferson College Saturday. Coury was named PAC Defensive Athlete of the Week while Hanna was named PAC Special Teams Player of the Week.
