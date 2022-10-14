Read full article on original website
floridagators.com
Gators Fall to Georgia Bulldogs
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The 11th-ranked Florida volleyball team dropped a three-set contest to the Georgia Bulldogs on Wednesday night in Exactech Arena. The Gators move to 15-4 overall and 7-2 in conference play, while Georgia improves to 13-5 overall and 4-3 in the league. The Bulldogs took the first...
floridagators.com
Austin Barber Placed on CFN Midseason Freshman All-America First Team
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida football offensive lineman Austin Barber was placed on the College Football News (CFN) Midseason Freshman All-America First Team. Barber has played in all seven games this season with five consecutive starts coming at right-tackle. The Jacksonville native is part of a line that has only allowed five sacks, which is ranked T-7th in the nation. He is ranked 16th among all offensive tackles by Pro Football Focus (PFF) with a grade of 80.5 as he run blocking grade is 82.1, which is seventh best among tackles.
floridagators.com
Gators Picked Sixth in SEC Preseason Media Poll
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Florida women's basketball has been tabbed to finish sixth in the Southeastern Conference by conference media voters, the SEC announced Tuesday morning. Coming off their best season since the 2016 campaign, Florida, who tied for fourth in the SEC last season, ended the 2021-22 season with a 21-11 mark, including a 10-4 tally in SEC play. The Gators earned their first NCAA Tournament appearance since the 2016 season and the 20 wins by the Gators marked just the 16th time in program history that UF has crossed the 20-win threshold, in addition to winning 10 Southeastern Conference games for just the fourth time in program history.
floridagators.com
Florida-Georgia Set for Midweek Matchup
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The 12th-ranked Florida volleyball team (15-3, 7-1 SEC) welcomes the Georgia Bulldogs (12-5, 3-3 SEC) to Exactech Arena on Wednesday night. First serve is slated for 7 p.m. on SEC Network + with Tom Collett and Josh Crow on the call. The match can also be heard on the airways of ESPN Gainesville 98.1 FM/850 with Nevada Cullen and Nick Cheronis on the call.
floridagators.com
Gators Enter Bye Week Seeking Improvement on Defense
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Following the 45-35 loss to LSU on Saturday night, Gators linebacker Ventrell Miller headed into the locker room. A loss naturally stings. A loss to a Southeastern Conference rival burns. Especially against one that has now won the last four meetings. Miller trudged into the disheartened...
floridagators.com
Florida Men’s Tennis Set Sights on ITA Regionals
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida men's tennis travels to Tallahassee on Thursday to compete at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association's Southeast Regional from Oct. 20-24, hosted by Florida State. Six members of the team will represent the Gators at the ITA Regional as Nate Bonetto, Jonah Braswell, Will Grant, Lukas Greif,...
floridagators.com
Gators Host Vanderbilt Thursday and at No. 3 Alabama Sunday
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The final double Southeastern Conference match week of regular-season action is next for Gator soccer. Action opens Thursday with the Gators' Kickin' for the Cure match versus Vanderbilt and then UF heads to No. 3 Alabama for a Sunday evening match. Thursday, Oct. 20 versus Vanderbilt.
floridagators.com
Meet the Gators: Tyler Shelnut
Transfer infielder Tyler Shelnut slashed .306/.339/.627 with 26 home runs, two triples, 19 doubles, 85 RBI and 84 runs across two seasons at Santa Fe CC. Stepping into the box next in the 2022 Meet the Gators series is transfer infielder Tyler Shelnut, who brings his talents to Florida after two impressive years at Santa Fe Community College. As a native of Lake City, Fla., Shelnut attended Fort White High School during his prep years. He will don jersey No. 6 in his debut season in Orange & Blue.
floridagators.com
Six Scrimmages on Tap for Week Two of Fall Practice
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The University of Florida baseball team scrimmages six times this week as the Gators embark on week two of their fall season. Outside of an off-day scheduled for Friday, practices featuring intrasquad scrimmages are on the books for every day this week from Monday through Sunday.
floridagators.com
Jordyn Merritt Named to Cheryl Miller Award Watch List
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Florida women's basketball forward Jordyn Merritt has been named to the 2023 Cheryl Miller Award watch list, the Basketball Hall of Fame and Women's Basketball Coaches Association announced on Wednesday. Named after the three-time Naismith Player of the Year and Class of 1995 Hall of Famer,...
floridagators.com
Gator Boosters Surpass Go Greater Campaign Goal
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gator Boosters announced it has raised $491.6 million since 2014 – surpassing the organization's initial $355 million goal – as the University of Florida celebrates the culmination of its eight-year Go Greater fundraising campaign. The Campaign, which will continue to count gifts and contributions...
