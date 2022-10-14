ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheaton, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGNtv.com

Two Illinois universities among 2023’s Top 25 Best Schools

CHICAGO – College-bound seniors have a big day quickly approaching. The first college application Early Action and Early Decision Day traditionally happen on Nov. 1. Early Action is non-binding and means an admitted student can still choose not to attend that university or college, but Early Decision is binding and students who apply under it agree to enroll if accepted.
CHICAGO, IL
Inside Indiana Business

Franciscan Health Cancer Munster using Illuccix

Patients outside of central Indiana now able to get a potential life-saving state-of the art prostate cancer scan… plus there’s a Fishers, Indiana health science connection. We have more in this week’s Business of Health.
MUNSTER, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

Former TV reporter Charles Thomas takes $50K to support Darren Bailey

Fed up with the Democratic Party, former ABC7 Chicago reporter Charles Thomas, who retired in 2017 after nearly 26 years in broadcasting, took $50,000 on September 16 from a conservative super PAC that’s funneling tens of millions of dollars into Republican candidate Darren Bailey’s campaign for governor. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Bailey’s campaign to unseat Democrat incumbent JB Pritzker.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Naperville Student Dies After Collapsing At Choir Event

Officials are trying to determine what led to the death of a Naperville student last week. Authorities say a 17-year-old boy was at a Naperville North High School choir event Friday night when he collapsed. He died at the hospital. The DuPage County medical examiner identified him as Daniel Moshi.
NAPERVILLE, IL
momenceprogressreporter.com

Grant Park Shows Support for Verhulst Family

The family-friendly town of Grant Park was there Sunday night to show support for the Verhulst Family who suffered tragedy in a two-car accident on Rt.17 Grant Park last week. The candle-light vigil was organized by Pastors Cory Estby, Amy Smith, and Kyle Timmons.
GRANT PARK, IL
WIFR

Northern Illinois University student found dead in dorm complex

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A student at Northern Illinois University was found dead inside Patterson Hall on campus Friday. Campus police and paramedics from the DeKalb Fire Department responded to an emergency call regarding an unconscious student. Paramedics attempted life-saving measures before the student died, according to the university statement. The school newspaper the Northern Star says the student died at approximately 1:00 p.m. Friday with the cause of death currently unknown.
DEKALB, IL
CBS Chicago

Silver Cross Hospital settles for $8 million with woman's family in wrongful death lawsuit

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The family of a woman who died of a kidney stone has obtained the largest ever settlement in a medical malpractice case.The 61-year-old grandmother was admitted to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox in October 2017.A lawsuit claimed the doctors and nurses ignored her medical records.She developed sepsis – a life-threatening reaction to an infection – and died 26 hours later.Before a civil trial even started, Silver Cross agreed to pay $8 million.
NEW LENOX, IL
WGN News

Haunted car wash coming to southwest suburbs

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Get your scream on while getting your clean on in a twist of Halloween fun: a haunted car wash. Tommy’s Express Car Wash is bringing its Tunnel of Terror to Orland Park. The western Michigan-based company has more than 130 locations across the country and about half of them will transform […]
ORLAND PARK, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy