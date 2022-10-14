Read full article on original website
WGNtv.com
Two Illinois universities among 2023’s Top 25 Best Schools
CHICAGO – College-bound seniors have a big day quickly approaching. The first college application Early Action and Early Decision Day traditionally happen on Nov. 1. Early Action is non-binding and means an admitted student can still choose not to attend that university or college, but Early Decision is binding and students who apply under it agree to enroll if accepted.
Cook County’s basic income pilot: 184,000+ applicants, just 3,250 spots
Takiyah Franklin, 46, of Oak Park, is among the thousands applying for the Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot, which will provide 3,250 residents with $500 a month for two years with no strings attached.
Inside Indiana Business
Franciscan Health Cancer Munster using Illuccix
Patients outside of central Indiana now able to get a potential life-saving state-of the art prostate cancer scan… plus there’s a Fishers, Indiana health science connection. We have more in this week’s Business of Health.
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Denise WIlliams Can’t Keep Her False Stories Straight; No, She Was Never Appointed As VAC Secretary –
Veterans Assistance Commission of Will County (ECWd) – So desperate to vote on Veterans Assistance Commission business, Denise Williams came up with another false statement on how she can continue voting during the October 14, 2022, meeting. This time, she claims she was “appointed as secretary by the commission president...
Suburban Teen Dies After Incident During Choir Event at Naperville School: Authorities
A 17-year-old high school student died tragically during a musical event at Naperville North High School Friday, authorities said. The DuPage County coroner's office said it was investigating the death of 17-year-old Daniel Moshi of Franklin Park, who died suddenly Friday evening. Naperville fire officials confirmed they responded to the...
1 year after his passing, ID of 'John Doe' remains a mystery
A handful of people who tried for years to identify one of the state’s living “John Does” gathered Tuesday afternoon to honor one of those men.
Teen Was Singing Solo When He Collapsed, Died at Naperville Choir Event, Family Says
Seventeen-year-old Daniel Moshi was doing the thing he loved most when he unexpectedly died onstage during a tragic incident at a suburban choir event, his family said. "They told us that while he was doing his solo, he just passed out," said his mother Karolin Moshi. "He collapsed and we don't know anything else."
Former TV reporter Charles Thomas takes $50K to support Darren Bailey
Fed up with the Democratic Party, former ABC7 Chicago reporter Charles Thomas, who retired in 2017 after nearly 26 years in broadcasting, took $50,000 on September 16 from a conservative super PAC that’s funneling tens of millions of dollars into Republican candidate Darren Bailey’s campaign for governor. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Bailey’s campaign to unseat Democrat incumbent JB Pritzker.
West suburban high school student dies after collapsing at Naperville North choir event: authorities
The 17-year-old boy was at a Naperville North High School choir event when he collapsed.
wjol.com
Naperville Student Dies After Collapsing At Choir Event
Officials are trying to determine what led to the death of a Naperville student last week. Authorities say a 17-year-old boy was at a Naperville North High School choir event Friday night when he collapsed. He died at the hospital. The DuPage County medical examiner identified him as Daniel Moshi.
True-crime show will revive the case of the missing Bradley sisters
It is one of Chicago’s most notorious missing persons cases: the disappearance 21 years ago of the two Bradley sisters. Now, the family is hoping a true crime show will bring in more tips.
momenceprogressreporter.com
Grant Park Shows Support for Verhulst Family
The family-friendly town of Grant Park was there Sunday night to show support for the Verhulst Family who suffered tragedy in a two-car accident on Rt.17 Grant Park last week. The candle-light vigil was organized by Pastors Cory Estby, Amy Smith, and Kyle Timmons.
WIFR
Northern Illinois University student found dead in dorm complex
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A student at Northern Illinois University was found dead inside Patterson Hall on campus Friday. Campus police and paramedics from the DeKalb Fire Department responded to an emergency call regarding an unconscious student. Paramedics attempted life-saving measures before the student died, according to the university statement. The school newspaper the Northern Star says the student died at approximately 1:00 p.m. Friday with the cause of death currently unknown.
‘Cooper strong’: Glenview bar raises money for boy paralyzed in Highland Park parade
A Glenview bar held its yearly fundraiser for Highland Park parade shooting victim Cooper Roberts Sunday. Whiskey River Owner Kathy Karowski said she decided to make the event in honor of 8-year-old Cooper, who reminds her of her grandson.
Silver Cross Hospital settles for $8 million with woman's family in wrongful death lawsuit
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The family of a woman who died of a kidney stone has obtained the largest ever settlement in a medical malpractice case.The 61-year-old grandmother was admitted to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox in October 2017.A lawsuit claimed the doctors and nurses ignored her medical records.She developed sepsis – a life-threatening reaction to an infection – and died 26 hours later.Before a civil trial even started, Silver Cross agreed to pay $8 million.
Hospital reaches record settlement with family of kidney patient
The family of a woman from the Joliet area has settled with Silver Cross Hospital more than five years after the woman’s death from a kidney stone, and attorneys say it’s a state record for medical malpractice.
Haunted car wash coming to southwest suburbs
ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Get your scream on while getting your clean on in a twist of Halloween fun: a haunted car wash. Tommy’s Express Car Wash is bringing its Tunnel of Terror to Orland Park. The western Michigan-based company has more than 130 locations across the country and about half of them will transform […]
