Early-season winter storm pounds parts of Great Lakes; snow totals smash record in Marquette, Michigan
A powerful early-season winter storm knocked out power to tens of thousands of people across parts of Michigan's Upper Peninsula and northern Wisconsin and produced sizable snowfall totals that broke records.
foxsportsmarquette.com
Redmen Tie 1-1 Against Houghton
The Marquette Redmen hosted Houghton on Wednesday night for a boys varsity soccer match which was the final regular season game. The game ended in a 1-1 tie. Marquette’s Indigo Catalano on the left stops a ball versus Houghton (Mary Sysko photo) Both teams scored in the first half....
abc12.com
Five Flint-area football teams ranked in top 10 by AP, four by coaches association
FLINT – Five Flint-area high school football teams are ranked among the top 10 this week by The Associated Press while four are in the coaches association top 10. In the AP poll, Davison (7-1) is ranked No. 8 in Division while Lapeer (7-1) received honorable mention.
Record snowfall measurements from very odd October Michigan snowstorm
While southern Lower Michigan saw an occasional snowflake in the past day, the Upper Peninsula had a record-breaking snowstorm. The record-breaking snow fell across the central and western part of the Upper Peninsula. The heavy snow ranged between 6 and 20 inches, piling up away from Lake Superior and at the higher elevations of the western Upper Peninsula.
wcsx.com
Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
Two-sport star Tae Boyd of Grand Blanc announces college choice
FLINT – Two-sport star Tae Boyd of Grand Blanc will be continuing his athletic career at Ferris State University. Boyd announced his commitment on Twitter.
There’s a new Seger in town. And he’s a sheriff in Michigan.
SAGINAW, MI — It was less than 10 seconds into William Federspiel’s fifth song of the night when the Saginaw County sheriff ventured off-script. Just for the fun of it. His 10-piece Bob Seger cover band was building its rhythmic tempo in the opening moments of the group’s rendition of “Shakedown” — the Michigan rocker’s police chase-themed, ‘80s-pop contribution to the “Beverly Hills Cop II” soundtrack — when Federspiel heard someone yell something from the crowd of 400 people watching his performance at The Vault in Saginaw last weekend. With a showman’s instincts, he turned the impromptu interaction quickly into opportunity.
wcsx.com
abc12.com
Students and parents upset that dismissed Kearsley football coach is still teaching
Students and parents raised concerns about dismissed Kearsley football coach Sean Fitzgerald continuing to teach in the district. Former Kearsley H.S. football coach off field, but not out of classroom. Some Kearsley High School students say they were surprised Monday, when they got to school and saw the former head...
Up to 18 inches of snow reported so far; Here’s how much winter stuff has fallen
Heavy snow has fallen over part of the Upper Peninsula. The ground is covered with snow over part of northern Lower Michigan. Here are some snow reports as of Tuesday morning, October 18. The heaviest snowfall report so far this Tuesday morning is 18 inches and comes from National Mine,...
Multi-employer job fair to be held in Owosso area
OWOSSO TWP, MI - Whether an individual is looking for employment, or has a desire to switch careers, a job fair in the Owosso area is the place to be. The job fair is scheduled from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 1975 West M-21 in Owosso Township. Individuals must arrive promptly at noon to review resumes and prepare for interviews.
WLUC
Winter Storm to impact tonight through Tuesday
An early-season winter storm will impact the Upper Peninsula tonight through tomorrow! A mid-area of low pressure will slowly move through the east. It will bring wet heavy dense accumulating snow. It starts overnight and increases during the day tomorrow through Tuesday. There will be a sharp gradient from near Lake Superior to areas inland with snowfall amounts. Accumulations will be the greatest in the higher elevations of Marquette and Baraga counties including the Michigamme Highlands where amounts will range from 16″ to nearly two feet of snow by the end of this long-duration event. The higher elevations of the western counties will range 10-12″. Otherwise, most areas in the central and west at lower elevations will have snow amounts range 7-9″. Our southern counties will have the least amounts of around 1-3″. Road conditions will be difficult to travel and will become worse during the day tomorrow.
nbc25news.com
MISSING woman from Clio area found safe
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – UPDATE: (10/18/22) - The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says that Lana has been located and is safe. Police are looking for a missing Vienna Twp. Woman. 38-year-old Lana Khzouz was last seen on October 13th. See more details in the post below:. If you have...
abc12.com
Saginaw man charged in triple murder where pregnant woman was killed
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A man has been charged in connection with the deadly shootings of three people in Saginaw this past spring. Police say 49-year-old Juan Mireles faces nine charges, including three counts of open murder. He is accused of killing Laura Buendia, her nephew Mariano Escareño and her cousin Rafael Campos.
Michigan man exits car after crashing into deer, killed when second vehicle strikes him
UNION TWP, MI — After crashing into a deer on an Isabella County road, a Shepherd man emerged from his car, only to be struck by another vehicle and fatally injured. About 7:06 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, sheriff’s deputies responded to the initial car-deer crash on northbound US-127 near Broomfield Road in Union Township. While they were en route, they learned two additional vehicles had collided at the scene.
Irene Bronner Who Helped Create The World’s Largest Christmas Store Has Passed Away
Irene Bronner, who opened Bronner's Christmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth, the world's largest Christmas store, with her husband in 1951, passed away on Sunday, October 16th at the age of 95. Her husband Wally passed away back in 2008. Life Before Working At Bronner's Christmas Wonderland. Before Irene joined Bronner's Christmas...
