An early-season winter storm will impact the Upper Peninsula tonight through tomorrow! A mid-area of low pressure will slowly move through the east. It will bring wet heavy dense accumulating snow. It starts overnight and increases during the day tomorrow through Tuesday. There will be a sharp gradient from near Lake Superior to areas inland with snowfall amounts. Accumulations will be the greatest in the higher elevations of Marquette and Baraga counties including the Michigamme Highlands where amounts will range from 16″ to nearly two feet of snow by the end of this long-duration event. The higher elevations of the western counties will range 10-12″. Otherwise, most areas in the central and west at lower elevations will have snow amounts range 7-9″. Our southern counties will have the least amounts of around 1-3″. Road conditions will be difficult to travel and will become worse during the day tomorrow.

MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO