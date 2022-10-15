Read full article on original website
buttesports.com
Maroon Volleyball Wins in 5 at Frenchtown
The Butte Central Maroon Volleyball team hit the road Tuesday night for a Southwestern A match with the Frenchtown Broncs. Both teams are coming off a long weekend of tournament play at Butte Centrals Bloctober Classic. The teams played a full 5 game match tonight showing very little fatigue from the weekend.
buttesports.com
Butte High Boys Soccer Season Ends in Missoula
Tuesday afternoon on another beautiful fall setting, Missoula Sentinel as the #4 seed hosted Butte High as the #5 seed in the first round of the playoffs. After these same two teams battled to a 2-2 tie exactly two weeks ago, this time Sentinel came out on top 2-0. Sentinel...
buttesports.com
BHS Girls Soccer Building Something Special
The Butte High Girls Soccer team played their most competitive game of the year Saturday afternoon and Bulldog Memorial Soccer Stadium. The Dogs might have lost to Flathead 1-0 but the score doesn’t matter as the ladies showed how far they have come and how exciting the future is for the program.
UM Ranks Fourth Out of Six Montana Colleges and Universities
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - In a new study released over the weekend by the financial website Wallet Hub, the University of Montana only ranked fourth out of the six colleges and universities in the state. With the first “early decision” college application deadline on Nov. 1, and tuition and...
Montana wants to be the next wine country
It was a warm morning in early September, and Roxann McGuire was walking through the crop rows at Willow Mountain Winery, strategically sampling grapes off the vines. With every grape she tasted, she was looking for the signature combination of acid and sweetness that tells her the grape is ready to be harvested. McGuire has […] The post Montana wants to be the next wine country appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Flower Dispensary To Take Over Abandoned Montana Subway
The old Subway on Brooks St, which has sat empty since the restaurant chain downsized to just three locations in Missoula, has a new yet familiar tenant. Flower Dispensary, which up until this week shared the building with what Subway left behind, is excited to take over the restaurant's previous space with plans to showcase their recreational and medicinal wares.
montanarightnow.com
Uncovering the history behind Montana's hillside letters: Butte's big 'M'
BUTTE, Mont. - It's the first thing that catches your eye as you're driving down the continental divide into Silver Bow valley. The 'M' plastered into the side of Big Butte is arguably the Mining City's most famous icon. But what makes it iconic?. These hillside monograms are popular across...
Missoula Tailgate Gets a Free First Taste Of Chick-Fil-A
If you went to catch the Griz play Idaho and were anywhere near the north end of the Adams Center on Campus drive, you might have scored a touchdown of your own. A free Chicken Sandwich. Grizzlies fans were surprised with a tailgate visit from the Chick-fil-A Mobile Kitchen, They...
Rollin’, But No Rocks, as Another Earthquake Shakes Western Montana
If you felt some shaking north of Missoula Friday evening it wasn't just your imagination, or a big truck rumbling by. The U-S Geological Survey confirms it was an earthquake that hit just before 8 pm on Friday evening, with a magnitude of 3.2. That's right above the level where most people notice an earthquake.
Montana Was the Number One Move-to Location During the Pandemic
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - According to a national relocation tech company, moveBuddha, Montana was the number one target location for Americans to relocate during the two pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. KGVO News spoke to moveBuddha’s Content Marketing Specialist Mercedes Martinez, who said the mass exodus of people...
'Smile' actor happy to be filming in Butte
Actor Jack Sochet has been in Butte filming a new movie after starring in top-grossing horror film, "Smile".
A Favorite Montana Store Is Closing After 22 Years Of Memories
Butte, Montana is known for many different things, which makes it an easy place to visit for the day, a long weekend, or one of their well-known festivals. For the residents of Butte, getting to know store owners on a personal level is just one of the perks of living there. It's the kind of town where you walk into a store and are asked about your parents, your grandparents, and your kids. Why? Because the owner has likely been around so long, they know them all.
NBCMontana
Gorgeous fall weather this week, weekend weather turns active
An AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY until 9 AM MDT Thursday for the Flathead/Mission Valleys, Kootenai/Cabinet Region, Lower Clark Fork Region, Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys, and Potomac/Seeley Lake Region. Prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
Famous Musician Sings About This Montana Town In YouTube Video
Some people may wonder why people would ever want to live in Butte, MT. Or they call it "Butt" because they have no clue about Montana in general. They are most likely on their way up to Hell-eeeena. Just saying. Butte is beautiful and home, or called "home", to many...
NBCMontana
Car fire causes traffic delays on Hwy 93
MISSOULA, MT — A car fire is causing traffic delays on Highway 93 near Arlee Saturday afternoon. A NBC Montana reporter was in the area around 1:41 p.m. when Arlee Volunteer Fire Department was on scene putting out the fire. It is unknown if the driver was injured. The...
Crosswinds Recovery men's residence set to open in Missoula
Crosswinds Recovery is about to have the grand opening of its new men’s recovery residence in Missoula.
Man Arrested for Felony DUI in Missoula, Had a BAC of .273
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 15, 2022, at approximately 6:05 p.m., a Montana Highway Patrol trooper received a report from 911 dispatch that a silver Hyundai was seen swerving all over the roadway. The 911 complainant stated the vehicle had just pulled into the Town Pump at the Wye.
NBCMontana
3.2 magnitude earthquake occurs near Ravalli
MISSOULA, Mont. — An earthquake shook the ground near Ravalli, just north of Arlee on just before 8 p.m. on Friday night. Local residents reported on Facebook that they felt the shake and it was confirmed on the USGS website. The 3.2 magnitude earthquake hit at a depth of...
Montana residents learn more about Calamity Jane through historical auto tour
The life of Calamity Jane is mysterious but folks in Billings had a chance to learn more about her and the impact she had on the city in four stop auto tour filled with historical impersonators.
NBCMontana
Hamilton fire started in shed that stored ammunition
Crews are still investigating a fire in a residential area in Hamilton Monday evening. It happened in an alley on the 700 block of North Third Street. Hamilton Fire Chief Brad Mohn told NBC Montana that a fire in a shed spread to another shed, then to a neighbor's pole barn, which housed an RV.
