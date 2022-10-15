ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

buttesports.com

Maroon Volleyball Wins in 5 at Frenchtown

The Butte Central Maroon Volleyball team hit the road Tuesday night for a Southwestern A match with the Frenchtown Broncs. Both teams are coming off a long weekend of tournament play at Butte Centrals Bloctober Classic. The teams played a full 5 game match tonight showing very little fatigue from the weekend.
BUTTE, MT
buttesports.com

Butte High Boys Soccer Season Ends in Missoula

Tuesday afternoon on another beautiful fall setting, Missoula Sentinel as the #4 seed hosted Butte High as the #5 seed in the first round of the playoffs. After these same two teams battled to a 2-2 tie exactly two weeks ago, this time Sentinel came out on top 2-0. Sentinel...
MISSOULA, MT
buttesports.com

BHS Girls Soccer Building Something Special

The Butte High Girls Soccer team played their most competitive game of the year Saturday afternoon and Bulldog Memorial Soccer Stadium. The Dogs might have lost to Flathead 1-0 but the score doesn’t matter as the ladies showed how far they have come and how exciting the future is for the program.
BUTTE, MT
Daily Montanan

Montana wants to be the next wine country

It was a warm morning in early September, and Roxann McGuire was walking through the crop rows at Willow Mountain Winery, strategically sampling grapes off the vines. With every grape she tasted, she was looking for the signature combination of acid and sweetness that tells her the grape is ready to be harvested. McGuire has […] The post Montana wants to be the next wine country appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CORVALLIS, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Flower Dispensary To Take Over Abandoned Montana Subway

The old Subway on Brooks St, which has sat empty since the restaurant chain downsized to just three locations in Missoula, has a new yet familiar tenant. Flower Dispensary, which up until this week shared the building with what Subway left behind, is excited to take over the restaurant's previous space with plans to showcase their recreational and medicinal wares.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Uncovering the history behind Montana's hillside letters: Butte's big 'M'

BUTTE, Mont. - It's the first thing that catches your eye as you're driving down the continental divide into Silver Bow valley. The 'M' plastered into the side of Big Butte is arguably the Mining City's most famous icon. But what makes it iconic?. These hillside monograms are popular across...
BUTTE, MT
XL Country 100.7

A Favorite Montana Store Is Closing After 22 Years Of Memories

Butte, Montana is known for many different things, which makes it an easy place to visit for the day, a long weekend, or one of their well-known festivals. For the residents of Butte, getting to know store owners on a personal level is just one of the perks of living there. It's the kind of town where you walk into a store and are asked about your parents, your grandparents, and your kids. Why? Because the owner has likely been around so long, they know them all.
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Gorgeous fall weather this week, weekend weather turns active

An AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY until 9 AM MDT Thursday for the Flathead/Mission Valleys, Kootenai/Cabinet Region, Lower Clark Fork Region, Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys, and Potomac/Seeley Lake Region. Prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Car fire causes traffic delays on Hwy 93

MISSOULA, MT — A car fire is causing traffic delays on Highway 93 near Arlee Saturday afternoon. A NBC Montana reporter was in the area around 1:41 p.m. when Arlee Volunteer Fire Department was on scene putting out the fire. It is unknown if the driver was injured. The...
ARLEE, MT
K96 FM

Man Arrested for Felony DUI in Missoula, Had a BAC of .273

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 15, 2022, at approximately 6:05 p.m., a Montana Highway Patrol trooper received a report from 911 dispatch that a silver Hyundai was seen swerving all over the roadway. The 911 complainant stated the vehicle had just pulled into the Town Pump at the Wye.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

3.2 magnitude earthquake occurs near Ravalli

MISSOULA, Mont. — An earthquake shook the ground near Ravalli, just north of Arlee on just before 8 p.m. on Friday night. Local residents reported on Facebook that they felt the shake and it was confirmed on the USGS website. The 3.2 magnitude earthquake hit at a depth of...
RAVALLI, MT
NBCMontana

Hamilton fire started in shed that stored ammunition

Crews are still investigating a fire in a residential area in Hamilton Monday evening. It happened in an alley on the 700 block of North Third Street. Hamilton Fire Chief Brad Mohn told NBC Montana that a fire in a shed spread to another shed, then to a neighbor's pole barn, which housed an RV.
HAMILTON, MT

