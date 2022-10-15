Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (10/17 - 10/23)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
SKYLIGHTS 2022: Here’s what we’re covering for Week 8
PITTSBURGH — The Skylights 2022 season continues with some great high school football match-ups in western Pennsylvania.
Pitt WR Jaden Bradley to Enter Transfer Portal
The Pitt Panthers lost a productive receiver who announced that he will enter the transfer portal.
Donut Fest coming to Pittsburgh for the first time ever
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "Donut" adjust your screens. Pittsburgh will soon play host to Donut Fest for the first time ever.Donut Fest is an annual celebration of donuts and coffee. The festival "has been a resounding success in Chicago, New York City, Cleveland, and Detroit over the past decade—introducing thousands of happy guests to locally-produced donuts and handcrafted coffees," a press release read. "With its impressive culinary scene and an abundance of artisan bakeries and coffee roasters, Pittsburgh is an exciting addition to the Donut Fest roster."The first-ever Pittsburgh Donut Fest will be held on Oct. 22, 2022, at The Cathedral Room at St. Nicholas from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m."A selection of the city's best bakeries and restaurants will serve their most superlative deep-fried delicacy, and the crowd will crown one winner as the 'Best Donut in Pittsburgh.'"A portion of proceeds from the event will support not-for-profit food security organizations in the greater Pittsburgh area, according to the press release.For more information and tickets, visit this link.
Impractical Jokers to launch new tour in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — TruTV’s Impractical Jokers live comedy tour, The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour, will kick off in Pittsburgh Feb. 2, 2023, at PPG Paints Arena. Q, Murr and Sal will be back on tour for the first time in three years, according to a news release from the venue. Other stops include Boston, Charleston, Seattle, New York and Chicago.
PhillyBite
Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Pittsburgh
- Pittsburgh is a city with diverse neighborhoods, and gentrification is taking place in some areas. Some neighborhoods are more desirable than others, and these communities have unique personalities, ambitions, and histories. The longtime residents of these communities often want to see more investment in the areas, while others are apprehensive about the potential adverse effects of gentrification. Many important decisions are being made about the future of these communities both within and outside their borders. With thoughtful planning, these neighborhoods could be the next hot 'hoods.
Dave Matthews to perform at rally for John Fetterman
BRADDOCK, Pa. (WHTM) — U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman announced Tuesday that Dave Matthews will be performing at a “get out the vote” rally in Pittsburgh on Oct. 26. According to the press release, the rally and the performance will be free for all attendees. It will take place at Stage AE on the North […]
theincline.com
🇱🇹 Meet Kaunas, Pittsburgh’s Lithuanian doppelgänger
Kaunas might look like the ’Burgh, but it has an interesting history all its own. What if I told you there was a city nearly the same size and shape as Pittsburgh complete with eerie parallels and its own interesting history?. During the worst of the pandemic when we...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh is one of the country’s most important cities with its strong imprint on the automobile and electronics markets. Nicknamed “The Steel City” for its copious steel-related businesses, the city has earned respect for its innovations in the aforementioned markets. A slew of noticeable people have called...
Pittsburgh region could be in for record-tying early snowflakes
The first snowfall of, well, fall could happen early Tuesday morning across the Pittsburgh region. According to the National Weather Service, snowflakes Tuesday would tie the record for the earliest snowfall of the season in southwestern Pennsylvania. On Oct. 18, 1972, 1.8 inches of snow was recorded in the Pittsburgh...
Bear struck by car on Interstate 79 earlier this month
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver recently struck a bear in Crawford County. The 18-year-old Pittsburgh driver was traveling northbound on I-79 on Oct. 9. Pennsylvania State Police say that at about 8:30 p.m., the driver struck the bear it was crossing the road. The collision occurred near the Conneautville/Saegertown exit. The driver suffered minor injuries.
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Food Trucks in Pennsylvania
- Hot dogs are among the best all-American classics, and Pennsylvania is no exception. Whether you want to grab a hot dog from a food truck or eat a hot dog in a restaurant, there are many places in Pennsylvania to find one. Here are a few options: Hermes Food Truck, Grateful Dogs, and On A Roll Catering.
Maserati wrecks into barrier entering I-279
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Overnight, a luxury car was involved in a wild wreck on the Parkway North.A Maserati ended up stuck on top of the Jersey barrier at the Hazlett street on-ramp to Interstate 279.One person was taken to the hospital.No word on their condition or if speed was a factor in the crash.
Local brewery opens up tap room in Bloomfield bookstore
PITTSBURGH — Ever dream of sipping on a cold pint while you choose a new book to take home?. White Whale Bookstore in Bloomfield has got you covered. The bookstore, located at 4754 Liberty Ave. recently announced it was partnering with the Castle Shannon-based Mindful Brewing Co. to bring a taproom to the store.
Post-Gazette journalists walk off job after strike vote
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Post-Gazette newsroom workers voted to authorize a labor strike against the company and walked off the job on Tuesday. The Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh. which represents the workers, sent a notice to the newspaper’s management Monday, according to a news release. They are demanding a return to the bargaining table to reach a “fair contract” with their 101 journalists.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Historic Black church may return to Lower Hill after half century of displacement
“Demolition of Bethel AME Church, Wylie Avenue and Elm Street, Lower Hill District, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, July 24, 1957.” (Photo by Charles ‘Teenie’ Harris/Carnegie Museum of Art/Getty Images) Talks between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Bethel AME Church are nearly “solidified” even as the club’s developers head into a...
