Welcome no more: Rohingya face backlash in Bangladesh
Rohingya refugee Noor Kamal found a sympathetic welcome in Bangladesh when he fled the soldiers rampaging through his village -- but five years later, the hostility he now faces has left him pondering a dangerous return home. "It's better we return home even if it means we have to face bullets.
Beijing steps up Covid measures as cases quadruple during key CCP congress meeting
China’s capital, Beijing, has dialled up measures to stop Covid, strengthening public checks and locking down some residential compounds after a quadrupling of its cases in recent weeks, just as a key Communist party congress entered full swing. The city of 21 million people on Thursday reported 18 new...
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — Farmers across New Zealand took to the streets on their tractors Thursday to protest government plans to tax cow burps and other greenhouse gas emissions, although the rallies were smaller than many had expected. Lobby group Groundswell New Zealand helped organize more...
Flood of forlorn Venezuelans brave jungle crossing in Panama
Wading through knee-deep mud, some limping, hundreds of Venezuelan migrants battle against fatigue with their eye on the prize: hope for a new life in the United States. But like most of her fellow migrants, she vowed to "keep trying" until she gets into the United States.
COVID pandemic helps fuel work from home baby boom
The birth rate bump was highest among women under 25 who had never had kids before, suggesting the pandemic led people to start families sooner.
