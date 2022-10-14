ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Welcome no more: Rohingya face backlash in Bangladesh

Rohingya refugee Noor Kamal found a sympathetic welcome in Bangladesh when he fled the soldiers rampaging through his village -- but five years later, the hostility he now faces has left him pondering a dangerous return home. "It's better we return home even if it means we have to face bullets.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — Farmers across New Zealand took to the streets on their tractors Thursday to protest government plans to tax cow burps and other greenhouse gas emissions, although the rallies were smaller than many had expected. Lobby group Groundswell New Zealand helped organize more...
AFP

Flood of forlorn Venezuelans brave jungle crossing in Panama

Wading through knee-deep mud, some limping, hundreds of Venezuelan migrants battle against fatigue with their eye on the prize: hope for a new life in the United States. But like most of her fellow migrants, she vowed to "keep trying" until she gets into the United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy