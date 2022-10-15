ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Great Harvest Bakery Cafe Team Of The Week 10/18/22

This week’s Great Harvest Bakery Café High School Team of the Week is the Marshall High School football team. The Cardinals recently completed the perfect Eastern Suburban Conference season with a 27-6 win over 2nd place Markesan. The Cardinals head to the postseason with an 8-1 record. The great regular season earned Marshall a #1 seed in the WIAA Division Six Football Playoffs.
MARSHALL, WI

