Read full article on original website
Related
dailydodge.com
Great Harvest Bakery Cafe Team Of The Week 10/18/22
This week’s Great Harvest Bakery Café High School Team of the Week is the Marshall High School football team. The Cardinals recently completed the perfect Eastern Suburban Conference season with a 27-6 win over 2nd place Markesan. The Cardinals head to the postseason with an 8-1 record. The great regular season earned Marshall a #1 seed in the WIAA Division Six Football Playoffs.
Breaking down the Iowa high school volleyball regional tournament
Now that the regular season is in the rearview mirror, Iowa high school volleyball teams have started down that regional road they hope will lead to the state volleyball tournament that begins Oct. 31 at Xtream Arena in Coralville. Regionals started on Monday night with first-round matches in classes 1A, 2A and 3A....
Comments / 0