Read full article on original website
Related
delawarepublic.org
With vote-by-mail no longer available, the DE Dept. of Elections is adjusting to help voters
After the Delaware Supreme Court struck down the vote-by-mail law recently, the Department of Elections had to adjust. Since ballots can’t be legally sent out this year, the Delaware Department of Elections had to act quickly to make sure voters know what options are available to vote for the general election.
Del. Dems urged to boycott Return Day parade carriages from Confederate flag-flying museum
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. The flying of a Confederate flag at a Delaware museum and a town’s nearly $25,000 grant to the facility will change the flavor of one of the state’s cherished and unique political traditions – Return Day.
fox29.com
Delaware Midterms: What you need to know ahead of Election Day
DOVER, Del. - The general election will be held on Tuesday, November 8 and Delaware voters will have a large slate of candidates with 21 Senate seats and 41 House seats available. The seats up for grabs also include attorney general, state treasurer and state auditor and county positions. For...
delawarepublic.org
State commission considers whether to raise teacher base pay to $60,000 over three years
Delaware’s Public Education Compensation Committee hears the first proposal for increasing Delaware teacher salaries to compete with neighboring states as teacher shortages escalate nationwide. Delaware lags behind New Jersey, Maryland and Pennsylvania in average starting and overall salaries; Delaware teachers earn an average starting salary of just over $43,000,...
McGuiness to be sentenced Wednesday
Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness will be sentenced Wednesday on two misdemeanor charges. In July, McGuiness was found guilty of conflict of interest, official misconduct, and structuring to avoid compliance with procurement law. The structuring charge was later dismissed by the judge. Each conviction comes with a possible prison term of one year, though political observers believe her punishment will ... Read More
State teachers’ union asks for base pay hike
Delaware’s teacher union proposed a new salary schedule Monday that includes a base pay of $60,000. Of that base pay, $42,000 would come from the state — $12,000 more than it’s currently paying. Under the plan, teacher salaries would be raised over three years, costing the state $134.5 million in total. By the final year, total teacher salaries would cost ... Read More
Did you receive your $300 tax rebate? 780,000 others did
The state has distributed some 780,000 Relief Rebate checks, according to Delaware Secretary of Finance Rick Geisenberger. Approximately $15 million in rebate checks were mailed but never cashed, Geisenberger said during a Monday meeting of the Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council. The 2022 Delaware Relief Rebate Program was passed by the General Assembly in April and authorized one-time direct ... Read More
WGMD Radio
Surging illegal border crossings taxing police resources
Twelve minutes into a “ride-along” with the Texas Department of Public Safety on an early morning shift, a group of migrants was seen hiding in the brush, after swimming across the Rio Grande. Lieutenant Chris Olivarez with Texas DPS said the migrants making this journey are putting their...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware Historical Society on the hunt for new executive director
Delaware Historical Society is looking for a new Executive Director. Executive Director David Young is leaving to pursue his passion in research, writing and public history. Chair of the Board of Trustees Stephen Kingsberry says he reluctantly accepted his resignation, and Young’s last day is November 30. Kingsberry adds...
Speculations Arise About Two Retailers Set to Appear at West Goshen Shopping Center
West Goshen shopping center is set to open two new businesses, but planning is still under wraps.Image via Robbins Companies. Amid rumors, Robbins Companies is hush hush about which two new businesses might make their debut at the West Goshen Shopping Center.
country1025.com
This Is The Only U.S. State You Can’t Commercially Fly To
A U.S state recently became the one state in the country that you can not catch a commercial flight to. The home to under one million people, the state of Delaware, earned this title in June 2022 when Frontier Airlines announced that they were ending service to the First State. A spokesperson for the airline said that the reason for cutting service was that “sufficient demand did not materialize to support the service.”
firststateupdate.com
Carney Extends Public Health Emergency For The Eighth Time
Governor Carney on Thursday formally extended the Public Health Emergency order another 30 days to allow the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. Under Delaware law, Public Health Emergency declarations must be renewed every 30 days.
State: $677M surplus projected for 2024, but recession looms
Delaware economic experts on Monday predicted a budget surplus of $667.1 million for fiscal year 2024, but warned the state is likely already in a recession that could affect that forecast. During the meeting of the Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council, revenue officials said they expected announcements that a recession either started last week or will this ... Read More
insideradio.com
LPFM Woes Continue. Now A Delaware Station Is About To Go Dark.
The pandemic has been harder on low-power FM than any other radio service. First most stations did not have the technical ability to switch to a broadcast-from-home setup, and then the financial resources that have powered LPFMs for the past two decades dried up. So far this year the number of LPFMs has shrunk by 44 to 2,025 as of Sept. 30 according to the FCC. A low-power station on the Delaware Shore may be about to join them.
WMDT.com
ACLU of DE and one mother calling for the end of Operation Safe Streets
DELAWARE – Operation Safe Streets works in the first state to keep communities safer by monitoring probationers. Sharee Congo is calling for justice. She says one of the issues is the confusion when OSS enters the home because of uniforms not being properly labeled. “Whoever these people are inside my house, all I can think of is the safety of my kids. I just felt so violated, I had so many different feelings, I just felt helpless, I felt angry, hurt,” says Sharee Congo, who had her house raided by OSS.
wdiy.org
Advocates, Scientists Call for the Protection of Two DE Creeks
Environmental advocates and scientists say Delaware's Red Clay Creek and Brandywine Creek should get federal protection. WHYY's Zoe Read has more. (Original air-date: 10/11/22)
WMDT.com
8.7% increase coming in 2023 for social security recipients
DELMARVA – For Seniors here on Delmarva, social security benefits are set to receive an 8.7% increase in 2023. This will help those retirees suffering the effects of the rise in inflation, which is causing seniors to make compromises in their lifestyle. Due to this, seniors are having trouble getting their basic needs.
WGMD Radio
Virginia man arrested for shooting that left eight people wounded near James Madison University campus
A 20-year-old Virginia man was arrested following a shooting in the early morning hours on Sunday that left eight people wounded near the James Madison University campus, the Harrisonburg Police Department announced. Tyreaf Isaiah Fleming was arrested on Sunday afternoon and charged with attempted murder, use of a firearm during...
WDEL 1150AM
Governor, First Lady honor 2022 Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame inductees
Seven outstanding women were inducted into Delaware's Women's Hall of Fame on Wednesday evening. Governor Carney and First Lady Carney honored the women who had made significant contributions to the lives of Delawareans. The inductees include:. -Anne Canby. -Alice Dunbar-Nelson. -Carolyn Fredricks. -Teri Quinn Gray. -Ilona Holland. -Dr. Karyl Rattay.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware housing assistance program reopens applications
The Delaware Housing Authority reopens applications for its rental assistance program with new guidelines. The Delaware Housing Assistance Program temporarily stopped taking new applications in September, offering the Housing Authority a chance to adjust the program to both new US Treasury policies and rising demand for rental assistance. The program...
Comments / 0