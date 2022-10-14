Read full article on original website
Sullivan's Offense Leads Another Award Laden Week For NNU
PORTLAND, Ore. – As Northwest Nazarene volleyball pulled into a tie for third place in the GNAC standings, senior outside hitter Natalie Sullivan paced the offense and earned GNAC weekly honors. Sullivan was named the Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week after she averaged 4.43 kills and 2.43 digs...
Lights-Out Nighthawks Score Seven, Earn Team Of The Week
PORTLAND, Ore. – Northwest Nazarene has been flying high lately, stringing together four straight wins and securing its spot in the 2022 GNAC Championships. Last week, the Nighthawks found the back of the net seven times on the way to a pair of shutout wins and earned GNAC Team of the Week honors.
