Sacramento – The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC), in partnership with the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), reminds all young drivers to focus on the road to help increase safety for everyone. Oct. 17-23 is National Teen Driver Safety Week, and it is a great time for California parents to talk to their teenagers about how to travel safely behind the wheel.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO