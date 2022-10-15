Read full article on original website
Related
getnews.info
Intraoral Cameras Devices Market Expected to Witness Massive Growth with a Tremendous CAGR of 10.42%, estimates DelveInsight
Intraoral Cameras Market By Type (USB Cameras, Fiber Optic Cameras, And Wireless Cameras), By Product Type (Intraoral Wand, Single Lens Reflex), By Sensor Technology (CMOS [Complementary Metal-Oxide Semiconductor] And CCD [Charge Coupled Device]), By End-User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics), and by geography is projected to expand at a noteworthy CAGR forecast till 2027 owing to the growing prevalence of dental/oral diseases worldwide and the technological advancements in product arena.
getnews.info
Capital on Tap Raises £100 Million to Power The Spend of Every Small Business
London, UK – 18 October, 2022 – Global FinTech Capital on Tap has secured a £100 million corporate revolving credit facility with Atalaya Capital Management to provide small businesses in the UK and US with a central hub to manage all aspects of their business finances. Since...
getnews.info
iYuho is ready to give its best on NFT market
IYuho is the world’s next leading social trading platform. iYuho provide AI and copytrading services in cryptocurrencies, foreign exchange (forex), and stocks. We partnered with trusted platform like Binance, Avatrade, and Interactive Brokers in the cryptocurrency, forex, and stock market respectively. With these platforms, members’ funds are secure, and all that is required to use iYuho trading services is to bind the selected platform’s API with iYuho.
getnews.info
CopperJoint Offers Launch Discount on New Thumb Spica Splint
CopperJoint, an ace developer of a wide array of copper infused supports has offered launch discount on their thumb spica splint. They want to make sure that more and more people can access their products. CopperJoint has been making some of the best copper infused supports of all time. The...
getnews.info
Clever Fox Online Launches New Marketing Division
Customized Marketing Solutions For Fence Companies. Benji McKinney is the founder of Clever Fox Online, a leading website and marketing agency in Athens, Georgia, and now, he has announced that he will be branching out to help the fence industry. Benji and his team have been working with fence industry leaders since 2020 to help elevate the marketing standards in the industry. The Clever Fox team will now be leveraging what they have learned and developed to assist new startup fence companies, local businesses, and established service-based businesses of all sizes.
getnews.info
Digital Camera Warehouse Diamonds Camera of Adelaide, South Australia Celebrates 40 Years in Business in October 2022
In October 2022, Diamonds Camera will complete four decades as one of Australia’s leading sellers of digital and non-digital cameras. It stocks a wide range of cameras and accessories from leading global brands, such as Canon, Nikon, Sony, and Panasonic. According to announcements released by Diamonds Camera and Chris...
getnews.info
LEONID Announces the Launch of $50MM LEONID Capital Management SPVIII, Investing in Ground Breaking Government Contract Finance Strategy
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA – LEONID Capital Management (‘LCM’), a Department of Defense Trusted Capital Provider, has launched its third US Government Contract Finance investment fund, Leonid Capital Management SPV III. LCM offers true government contract financing in the form of term loans and revolving lines of credit based on the full, future value of contracts. With the successful close and deployment of their previous fund, the firm targets a $50 million close by December 15, 2022. Investment bank Bastiat Partners is leading the current capital raise effort.
1 Little-Known Chip Stock to Bet on the Auto Industry
STMicroelectronics is making the technology that powers electric vehicles, industrial automation, and power management solutions.
getnews.info
Eco Solar Lights Launches Solar Bollard Lights for lighting up pathways, stairs and driveways
ShenZhen Lecheng (Ecosolar) lights Co,.Ltd introduces its new solar bollard lights outdoor. Solar bollard lights are an energy-efficient way to illuminate a garden or landscape. These pathway lights have a solar panel on the top of the pole and charge during the day, saving homeowners from having to run wires and pay an electrician to install lighting. When dusk draws near, these lights turn on automatically without any human intervention, creating an inviting and safe atmosphere.
getnews.info
Eco Solar Lights Introduces Eco-Friendly Solar Bollard Pathway Lights
Eco Solar Lights introduces its eco-friendly solar bollard light products for gardens and pathways. Solar bollard lights outdoors are designed to be used with different types of bollards or posts like concrete, stone, wood, or metal. They can also be used independently with a base for stability if required. These decorative lights are suitable for commercial and domestic use and come in a wide range of colors, including bold ones such as green, blue, and yellow.
getnews.info
Ifcon Technology launched a SaaS platform for traders who use TradingView platform sending alerts to Telegram.
Ifcon Technology unveils TradingHook.com, a new SaaS that enables traders to receive instantaneous notifications over Telegram from TradingView alerts via webhook. TradingHook.com, a new SaaS from developed by Ifcon Technology, will enable traders to get immediate updates over Telegram. With only a few easy steps, it’s possible to have all TradingView alerts delivered directly to the user’s Telegram account. Without the complexity of navigating between applications, it is the quickest and, thus, most straightforward method to get Trading View notifications and Never missed any good trading opportunity again.
getnews.info
Reward Token ‘Nanolife Africa’ launched to address healthcare concerns in Africa
Reward token, Nanolife Africa, helps address health care concerns in Africa. The development and sale of nano- and quantum-technology goods for the healthcare industry are supported by the reward token Nanolife Africa (XNLA). The major goals of XNLA are to provide a stable source of income for people in Africa and beyond using the most recent advancements in the field of digital currency and to contribute to the developing disruptive role of the fourth industrial revolution in addressing health care concerns in Africa.
getnews.info
Elyxr Introduces Hemp Products with Quality, Lab-Tested Extracts
This company is changing the stigma around Hemp products with quality ingredients made in the US. With thousands of Hemp products in the market, people are bombarded by brands that contain second-rate ingredients that give ill effects on users. Elyxr, a new player in the Hemp market, knows this all too well. To bring Hemp products with quality and lab-tested extracts, the company introduces its gummies and tinctures made from ingredients made in the US, with certificates of analysis available on its website.
getnews.info
China-hifi-Audio Launches Reisong and Boyuurange Audiophile Tube Amplifiers Professionally Designed to Deliver the Best Performance and User Experience
China-hifi-Audio supplies a high-quality and affordable audiophile tube amplifier, with the aim of enriching buyers’ listening and watching experience and making life sounds better. China-hifi-Audio provides a large collection of high-quality audiophile tube amplifiers. These tube amplifiers are professionally designed, combining the best materials to ensure excellent sound quality...
getnews.info
Hoi Hup Reality And Sunway Present A Brand New Joint Venture Located In The Heart Of Singapore Surrounded By the Serene And Tranquil Beauty Of Nature
Situated at the prime location of District 15, The Continuum is engrossed with thick lush vegetation providing peace and tranquillity in the middle of the hustle and bustle of the city. A brand new project, The continuum is a Joint venture of Hoi Hup realty and Sunway. Highly competitive bidding...
getnews.info
Hillcrest ($HLRTF) and Hercules set to collaborate to build and test an electric powertrain for a range of e-mobility products
Dow tumbles 400 points as wild week of trading winds down. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 422 points, or 1.41%, but was still on track to end the week higher after Thursday’s gains. The S&P 500 shed 2.23%, on track to end the week down. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 2.74%, weighed down by losses in Tesla and Lucid Motors, which each declined more than 5%.
getnews.info
Lithium Mining Stocks take center stage as demand for Electric vehicles surge ($SPEYF)
Lithium is key to overwhelming EV demand, but supply is limited. According to a new report (1,2), the lithium market is worth around $7.5 billion, up almost 10% compared to last year. And, experts believe demand will only accelerate from here as automakers ramp EV production. With new incentives for sustainable energy (EVs), automakers are investing billions in electrifying their fleets.
getnews.info
Chinese IVD Industry Report 2022-2027
DUBLIN – The “China in Vitro Diagnostics Market, Size, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The Chinese In-vitro diagnostics (IVD) Market is central to the provision of healthcare globally, and is estimated to be...
getnews.info
Simplify Life with Reliable Information and Quick Answers Related to Time from Now
Oct 18, 2022 – People who have watched the space shuttle videos by NASA will know that there are announcers that name the countdown “T-5 hours”. This means there are just 5 hours left for the lift-off. The “time left from now” data holds huge significance. It is easy to use a date time calculator to input data and see how many hours are left for the final countdown of anything important or a crucial event. Date-time-calculator.com is a time calculator that helps the users make effective and fast hours from now calculations.
getnews.info
File Transfer App Deliver Now Supports TLS 1.2 for Email Notifications
Zevrix Solutions announces Deliver 2.7.5, a maintenance update to company’s file transfer tool with automatic email notifications. Deliver lets users send files to FTP, SFTP, Amazon S3, WebDAV and other remote and local servers. The app offers email delivery notifications, file encryption, upload history, multi-destination transfer, , and other powerful capabilities. The new version adds support for TLS 1.2 security protocol for email delivery as well as improved SFTP connectivity.
Comments / 0