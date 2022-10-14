Out of the three thousand and something students at this school, The Blue and White, has decided to interview student Emma Tweedy, who is a Junior here at Apopka. Emma would say that she is an introvert. “I definitely think having people close and going out is important and put those as a high priority. Though, being alone and having me time recharges me the best at the end of the day.” We asked if she would change anything about herself or something she could improve, and she replied, “I would improve my confidence and how I perceive myself, I sometimes lack in those areas and I wish I could see how far I’ve brought myself.” She also has goals such as going to college, and she would like to attend UCF, FSU, or a school that has a great art program. What motivates her is, “the thought of letting people down is a big drive for me to be able to focus on what my true goals are with anything.” She would like to pursue a career in, “something with my art and take it a step further than a favorite hobby. I want to love my job and take pride in my work.”

