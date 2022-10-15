ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

S Tro
3d ago

Dr. Oz got my vote. Yea! He does have my vote. I know better then to vote for Far Left Fedderman.

wtae.com

Allegheny County FOP lodge announces support for Oz

WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. — The Allegheny County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 91 announced its support for Dr. Mehmet Oz on Tuesday in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race. Oz made an appearance at the lodge in West Homestead, and spoke on crime, including the recent shooting on Pittsburgh's North Side that left three people dead. The candidate said he spoke to Steelers fans on Sunday, who were tailgating.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Pitchfork

Kurt Vile Backs Pennsylvania Senate Candidate John Fetterman With Campaign Email

Kurt Vile is the signatory of a new campaign email supporting Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s bid for the U.S. Senate. “It’s Kurt Vile. You might know me as Philadelphia’s Constant Hitmaker, I am a PROUD Philadelphia native. Heck, Mayor Nutter declared August 28 ‘Kurt Vile Day’ in Philadelphia,” the email reads. “We want the best for our kids, and I know Fettterman will fight for a better future for my family.” Find the full email below.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Booby-trapped campaign signs placed in Pa. yards: police

NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Political signs in southeastern Pennsylvania have been found booby-trapped with razor blades, which resulted in sliced fingers for one resident, police said. Upper Makefield Township police said Sunday that a campaign sign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was placed without permission on someone’s property,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WKBN

Dave Matthews to perform at rally for John Fetterman

BRADDOCK, Pa. (WHTM) — U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman announced Tuesday that Dave Matthews will be performing at a “get out the vote” rally in Pittsburgh on Oct. 26. According to the press release, the rally and the performance will be free for all attendees. It will take place at Stage AE on the North […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Philly

Fight for Black voters in US Senate race intensifies in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The midterm elections are just 22 days away and the fight for Black and Brown voters intensifies in a close Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race. Black voters throughout the commonwealth are at the center of an increasingly competitive race."In every federal election, there's a lot of attention on Philadelphia," Committee of Seventy President Al Schmidt said. "We're the biggest county in the biggest swing state in America and who our voters vote for will likely decide which party controls the United States Senate."The eyes of the nation will once again be focusing on Pennsylvania, as the balance of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

How to return a mail-in, absentee ballot in Pennsylvania

(WHTM) — More than one million mail-in ballots have been distributed in Pennsylvania ahead of the 2022 election. According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, as of Oct. 17, nearly a quarter million ballots have already been returned. Ballots will not be opened until Election Day and must be...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania’s pandemic water aid program will end Oct. 28

A $43 million federally-funded water assistance program for Pennsylvanians will end later this month. The last day to apply to the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program is Oct. 28. The program opened in January and soon will have given out roughly $38.2 million in aid, state human service officials estimate,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania school districts with the slowest internet

Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. As more schools integrate technology into the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

