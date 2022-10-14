Last week registered voters throughout Chemung County received a postcard mailing from the Chemung County Board of Elections pertaining to the Chemung County Legislature’s re-districting process. While the Board of Elections mailings that are strictly informational are permissible, this postcard was biased in nature as it supports the Chemung County Legislature’s point of view, asking you to vote yes for their redistricting proposal. It should also be noted that the web link on the card takes voters directly to the Legislature’s portion of the website as opposed to the entire redistricting site, which stipulates both sides of the redistricting issue.

CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO