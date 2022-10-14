Who makes the best chili in DeKalb County? Find out on Friday, October 28th when Habitat for Humanity of DeKalb County hosts the 18th Annual Chili Cook-off and Bake Sale. Chili will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on the DeKalb Courthouse Lawn. In case of rain, the event will be moved to the DeKalb County Complex Auditorium. For a cash donation, eat all the chili you want and vote for your favorite chili and the best decorated booth. Commemorative ceramic mugs will be available for $25 and include chili and a drink. Delicious baked goods prepared by members of local churches will also be for sale. Take out is also available.

DEKALB COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO