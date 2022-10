HANRAHAN, LA. – The UAB Bowling team placed eighth (4-8) at the Colonial Lanes Classic hosted by Tulane this past weekend. "The win-loss record does not reflect how well our girls bowled. There were a ton of ranked teams, and the girls showed a lot of fire and grit throughout the weekend that we can build off of moving forward," said Head Coach Michelle Crews. "Finishing 8th is a great showing for our first tournament and we're seeing our competitiveness come out again."

