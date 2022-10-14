Read full article on original website
Raw: Hot start highlights Monday action
We get a cold opening to start with Bobby Lashley calling out Brock Lesnar and the two going at it hard quickly. The two break through the barrier into the timekeeper’s area before roster members, security and agents try to break everything up. You can imagine how well that works.
AEW releases Ace Steel
One of the key figures in the backstage brawl after All Out is no longer with AEW. Dave Meltzer is reporting that Ace Steel has been released. “He was officially released yesterday. That is the first bit of news out of that whole situation in weeks. He was released and there’s a lot of other stuff going on but it’s just stuff going on. There’s nothing else really to it but he was released yesterday,” he said.
Mickie James fits into Figuremania’s plans
As revealed during the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast‘s live show on August 20, 2022, Chella Toys will release a new line of Impact Wrestling Figures in 2023, including Moose, Eddie Edwards, Deonna Purrazzo, and Jordynne Grace. However, Mickie James will not be a part of the upcoming Chella Toys line, instead partnering for a figure with FigureMania.
Aussie boxer Tim Tszyu raises eyebrows with astonishing world championship goal 'that has never been done before'
Undefeated Australian boxer Tim Tszyu predicts that he will not only knock out Jermell Charlo to become the undisputed super-welterweight champ, but he will wear the heavyweight crown too someday. Tszyu will take to the ring against Charlo on January 29 in Las Vegas for the American's IBF, WBC, WBA...
