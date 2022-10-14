One of the key figures in the backstage brawl after All Out is no longer with AEW. Dave Meltzer is reporting that Ace Steel has been released. “He was officially released yesterday. That is the first bit of news out of that whole situation in weeks. He was released and there’s a lot of other stuff going on but it’s just stuff going on. There’s nothing else really to it but he was released yesterday,” he said.

23 HOURS AGO