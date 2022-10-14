Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
The forbidden Silent Hill game was played on PS5 despite it apparently being ‘impossible’
The canceled Silent Hill interactive teaser, known as P.T. was played on a non-jailbroken PS5 console today, according to programmer and data miner Lance McDonald, who went live on his Twitch channel to show the game running. McDonald said he unlocked P.T. on his primary PlayStation 5 using the USB...
dotesports.com
How to turn on custom diagonals keyboard movement in Fortnite
Fortnite players on PC have been limited to moving in one direction for the longest time. Due to how the WASD movement scheme functions, PC players haven’t been able to perform diagonal movement while it’s been the standard on consoles. Until today, PC Fortnite players found a remedy...
dotesports.com
How to link your Activision ID and your Twitch account to receive MW2 Twitch drops
With Activision set to enable Twitch drops for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, many players have been wondering what they need to do to be able to receive MW2 Twitch drops and future ones as well. Anyone can unlock the Twitch drop rewards for CoD: MW2 by simply watching...
dotesports.com
How many players does Overwatch 2 have?
Despite a rocky launch and a variety of bugs, the recent release of Overwatch 2 appears to have been successful in drawing players old and new back into its futuristic world. Similar to when the first game came out, it seems like the entire world is talking about it on social media. If you’ve seen the chatter, you might be wondering just how many people are playing the game.
dotesports.com
Seagull explains why Hammond is one of the best characters to main in Overwatch 2
With the recent release of Overwatch 2, many players, new and old, are trying to figure out which hero, or heroes, they’d like to dedicate their time to. As one of the game’s authorities, Seagull has been giving advice during his streams over the past week. And when asked if the hamster in a ball that is Wrecking Ball, also known as Hammond, would be an ideal character to main, the former Overwatch League pro had a somewhat surprising take.
dotesports.com
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope review: A galactic sequel with a lot of personality
When the Mario and Rabbid universes collided in the fall of 2017, no one quite knew what to expect from this combination. The strategy content was very familiar to past games of the genre with the appeal being that players could take on the game with a collection of characters from the Mario universe, with some Rabbids even cosplaying as their favorite characters.
dotesports.com
Realms rise and collapse: Empyrean skin line coming soon to League of Legends
League of Legends Patch 12.20 is set to go live in a couple of days on the official Riot Games servers worldwide. This means it’s once again time for Riot to reveal what’s next for League. And today, we got a glimpse of the Empyrean skin line that’s coming to the game with Patch 12.21 on Nov. 3.
dotesports.com
Persona 5 Royal, A Plague Tale: Requiem headline the remaining October Xbox Game Pass additions
The latest Xbox Game Pass update just dropped, revealing all the titles that are coming to the service during the second half of October. With Halloween just around the corner, there are mysteries to solve and some horror to face as expected. But the two games most likely to catch players’ attention are A Plague Tale: Requiem, available today, and Persona 5 Royal, available starting this Friday, Oct. 21.
dotesports.com
When does K’Sante release in League of Legends?
The next addition to the League of Legends roster, K’Sante, is a top lane tank and the first Black LGBTQ+ champion in the game. In addition to being the first real tank in his role since Ornn came out in 2017, which is good news for top laners following the release of a few skirmishers and fighters, he also adds a new layer of representation previously absent in the game.
dotesports.com
Riot Games acquires record-breaking Australian developers famous for mega MMO tech
The League of Legends, VALORANT, and Legends of Runeterra developers have now spread their already strong reach across Australia’s gaming landscape. Riot has acquired Wargaming Sydney, the game developers responsible for some incredibly popular games like World of Tanks and World of Warships. Wargaming Sydney holds a Guinness World...
dotesports.com
McDonald’s finally introduces its Overwatch 2 collaboration
After weeks of leaks and speculation, McDonald’s has revealed its Overwatch 2 collaboration—but it appears to be exclusive to Australia. This morning, Overwatch 2 trendspotter Naeri tweeted a screengrab of the McDonald’s app that appeared to show an “Overwatch 2 meal.” The screengrab includes an image of the epic-rarity Lightning skin for Tracer alongside the text “Order to unlock an Epic skin.” It appears as though fans who purchase the meal will be able to unlock the skin for free in-game. The skin was originally introduced for one of the original Overwatch’s Anniversary events and is currently included in Tracer’s list of skins in Overwatch 2, though it is not currently available for purchase.
dotesports.com
All Modern Warfare 2 pre-load times and dates for every system
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 officially launches on Oct. 28 across all platforms. While the campaign early access pre-load is the same for all platforms, the pre-load for the actual game and when the game releases will depend on which platform the user is on. Activision has released an...
dotesports.com
Was The Sims 5 just announced? Maxis reveals next gen of The Sims, codenamed Project Rene
The Sims developer Maxis has shared the first details on what the next main-series entry in the franchise will be like. As reported by Polygon, the revelations came during today’s Behind The Sims Summit livestream event. Vice president of franchise creative for The Sims at Maxis, Lyndsay Pearson, introduced the new game and discussed some of its core features and functionality. Codenamed Project Rene, the upcoming game will be the next iteration of the series, building on everything The Sims 4 put into place.
dotesports.com
How to unlock the Queen Summer and Mr. Meeseeks skins in Fortnite
Fortnitemares 2022 is finally here and it’s already bringing some major surprises and skins that fans have been requesting for a while. The first Rick and Morty collaboration happened over a year ago during Fortnite Chapter Two, season seven when aliens invaded the island. Now, a second collab has brought Mr. Meeseeks and Queen Summer skins to the game.
dotesports.com
How to get Howler Claws in Fortnite and all their abilities explained
Fortnitemares 2022 brought a handful of new features to Fortnite, including new items, interactions, and abilities. Like every year, Fortnitemares 2022 is associated with Halloween, so it’s no coincidence that most of the features added to the game alongside the event are spooky and related to eerie stories and legends. This year, players will be able to transform themselves into a Werewolf by using Howler Claws.
dotesports.com
How Riot Games drew on Indian mythology to create new VALORANT character Harbor
Harbor is the newest agent making his way onto the VALORANT competitive scene, bringing a wave of meta-changing abilities and an interesting backstory. The Indian mythology-inspired agent looks to add to a culturally diverse selection of characters in VALORANT. In the past, Riot has focused on bringing an interesting and...
dotesports.com
Cypher buffs finally coming for oft-forgotten sentinel agent, VALORANT leaks suggest
Cypher players waiting in update limbo for an update, rejoice: New VALORANT leaks suggest there are changes coming to the camera-wielding agent in the near future. Cypher has been one of the least-played agents for quite some time. His abilities are useful but pale in comparison to other popular VALORANT agents in the sentinel bracket.
dotesports.com
When does Apex Legends’ season 15, Eclipse, start?
After days of teasing on social media, Apex Legends newest season has finally been revealed in a new Stories from the Outlands video. The new SFTO, Last Hope, reveals the game’s newest legend and teases her ability set. It does not show much in the way of upcoming content, but it does announce the name and release date for the upcoming fifteenth season of the battle royale game.
dotesports.com
How to unlock the Wow emote in Final Fantasy XIV
Have you ever been enamored by another person’s glam in Final Fantasy XIV and wished there was a way you could show it? Well, now there is, and it doesn’t take that much effort to unlock the new Wow emote and show your admiration. Those looking to get...
dotesports.com
All free Fortnitemares 2022 awards and how to get them
With Fortnite events, players always have the opportunity to claim free rewards by completing the quests associated. The game’s Halloween affair, Fortnitemares, is no different. Fortnitemares 2022 brought a bunch of new skins, items, and quests to the game. If you want to earn free awards during the event,...
Comments / 0