South Dakota State University will host three community input sessions as part of its strategic plan refresh of Imagine 2023. All members of the public are invited to attend. The sessions will serve as an opportunity to provide input into the university’s four goals focused on: academic excellence through transformative education; cultivating and strengthening community engagement; fostering innovation and increasing research, scholarship and creative activity; and being a growing, high-performing and healthy university.

BROOKINGS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO