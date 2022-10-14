Read full article on original website
SDSU to host community input session for next strategic plan
South Dakota State University will host three community input sessions as part of its strategic plan refresh of Imagine 2023. All members of the public are invited to attend. The sessions will serve as an opportunity to provide input into the university’s four goals focused on: academic excellence through transformative education; cultivating and strengthening community engagement; fostering innovation and increasing research, scholarship and creative activity; and being a growing, high-performing and healthy university.
SDSU nursing faculty receive grant to help mitigate the effects of racism on health
The Rita and Alex Hillman Foundation recently announced the award of five grants, $50,000 each, that will support bold, early-stage interventions designed to improve the health and health care of marginalized populations. Among those grantees are South Dakota State University’s Mary Isaacson, an associate professor in the College of Nursing, and Tiara Ruff, a mentor in the College of Nursing’s Native American Nursing Education Center.
Renowned pharmaceutical scientist to speak on precision medicine
Why do two people react so differently to the same medication? Can a person’s DNA predict how they will respond? Does disease, food or beverages or co-administered medications affect transport proteins in our body that make a difference in how people respond to medications?. A University of North Carolina...
Undergraduate research fellowship opportunity available
South Dakota State University’s Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering is proud to provide hands-on learning experiences to both graduate and undergraduate students. As part of this learning strategy, the Future Innovators of America Fellowship is instituted to provide unique research opportunities for full-time undergraduate students enrolled in the Lohr College of Engineering.
