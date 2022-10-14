Read full article on original website
Sadie Krawczyk of the Georgia Municipal Association on Placemaking
Sadie Krawczyk of the Georgia Municipal Association talks about the programs offered to help communities become place makers. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
The GDOL to Host a Coastal Georgia Fall Virtual Career Fair
The Georgia Department of Labor will host a multi-employer virtual career fair for the Coastal Georgia region on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, from 11 am until 2 pm. Those interested in attending the event can visit https://bit.ly/3URbuqk to view registration information and additional details, including a list of confirmed employers that will be updated regularly.
Georgia-Exclusive Health Plan Expands into 8 Additional Counties
Sonder Health Plans, a Georgia-exclusive health plan providing personalized and affordable Medicare Advantage programs to residents, announces its expansion into eight additional Atlanta-area counties: Cherokee, Clayton, Coweta, Douglas, Fayette, Henry, Paulding and Rockdale. This move extends the health plan’s current membership base in Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett to a total of 12 counties.
Gov. Kemp Announces Appointments to Commission on Civics Education
Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced his appointments to the Georgia Commission on Civics Education. Created by Senate Bill 220, which Governor Kemp signed in April of this year, the Commission promotes and enhances the education of students on the importance of civic engagement and public service, the study of state and local government, and collaboration among organizations in the state that conduct civics education.
US DHS State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program Announced
What is the Cybersecurity State and Local Grant Program?. The Cybersecurity State and Local Grant program is a four-year, $1 billion grant funded through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (also referred to as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law). Local governments are not eligible to apply directly to the federal government for funds. Rather, States request the funds and then provide sub-awards to local governments.
Georgia Voters Set New Midterm Turnout Record; Day One Voting Nears Presidential Level
Monday, October 17th marked the first day of Early Voting for the November 8th midterm election. Georgia voters turned out in record numbers for a midterm election. As of Tuesday, October 18th just over 131,000 Georgia voters have cast their ballot during Early Voting. This is up from 70,849 on the first day of Early Voting in the 2018 midterm election, marking an 85% increase, and nears the day one Early Voting turnout in the 2020 Presidential election.
Applications Now Being Accepted for Nominations for 2023 National Small Business Week Awards
Are you or someone you know a Small Biz super star? The SBA Georgia District Office is now accepting nominations for the 2023 National Small Business Weekawards!. View information about SBA's national award categories (Small Business Person of the Year, Exporter of the Year, etc.) here. View information about the...
Georgia Small-business Owners Have Clearer Path to State Government Contracts
Small businesses may have an easier path to securing highly coveted state government contracts. That was the message Monday morning at a special workshop hosted by the ACE Women’s Business Center. See more.
Charities Division Highlights Enforcement Efforts During International Charity Fraud Awareness Week
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is raising awareness against fake charitable organizations during International Charity Fraud Awareness Week. State and federal agencies across the globe are coming together to recognize issues surrounding charity fraud, online scams, and share best practices that entities charged with the enforcement of charities laws experience while serving the public.
AAA: Georgia Gas Price Average Up 3 Cents
Georgia gas prices increased slightly at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.25 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday's state average is 3 cents more than a week ago, 5 cents more than a month ago, and 11 cents more than this time last year.
