Monday, October 17th marked the first day of Early Voting for the November 8th midterm election. Georgia voters turned out in record numbers for a midterm election. As of Tuesday, October 18th just over 131,000 Georgia voters have cast their ballot during Early Voting. This is up from 70,849 on the first day of Early Voting in the 2018 midterm election, marking an 85% increase, and nears the day one Early Voting turnout in the 2020 Presidential election.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO