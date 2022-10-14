Read full article on original website
US Investigating Bankrupt Crypto Hedge Fund Three Arrows Capital
Creditors say they’re owed billions of dollars after collapse. US regulators are prying deep into the remnants of failed hedge fund. as they try to untangle the fallout of this year’s crypto crash. Three Arrows, which until recently was one of the industry’s most prominent firms, filed for...
Brazil Investor Barsi Probed on Alleged Insider Trading (2)
Unipar Carbocloro SA ’s Vice Chairman Luiz Barsi Filho is being probed for alleged insider trading, Brazil securities regulator. Barsi Filho is being probed on whether he had used privileged information to trade before a filing on June 2, 2021, according to CVM. “I’m completely certain that no wrongdoing...
Debevoise Corporate Head Sees Deals Slowing to ‘Healthy’ Level
Debevoise & Plimpton is feeling the effects of a drop in deals activity as a slowing economy crimps transactions though is optimistic a healthy flow remains, the new leader of the firm’s corporate group said in an interview. “Deal volume has fallen, but it’s important to look at that...
Zillow Win Canceling ‘Abstract’ IBM Patents Upheld on Appeal (1)
Real estate platform Zillow Group Inc. can keep a trial court win that canceled a pair of. International Business Machines Inc. patents because they covered abstract ideas, the Federal Circuit ruled Monday. In a precedential opinion, a three-judge panel agreed with a Washington federal district court that IBM’s US Patent...
