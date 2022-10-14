ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Soccer Defeated By Brown University

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (October 18, 2022)- The Stonehill College women's soccer team wrapped up their five-game road trip with a non-conference matchup at Brown University where the squad fell 11-0 Tuesday evening at Stevenson-Pincince Field. Scoring. BRWN: Lucinda Anderson (Kira Maguire and Laryssa Hamblen), 12:24. Claire Myers (Karlie Schlosser), 17:57. Claire...
Carraha Collects Second NEC Rookie of the Week Award

EASTON, Mass. (October 17, 2022) – Stonehill College sophomore quarterback Ashur Carraha has earned Northeast Conference (NEC) Rookie of the Week honors for the second time over the last three weeks the Conference announced today. Carraha shined yet again, winning the weekly recognition following Stonehill's second-straight game, as the...
DeBoise Leads Women's Golf at Sacred Heart Fall Invite

MILFORD, Conn. (October 17, 2022) – Freshman Jaelyn DeBoise led the way for the Stonehill College women's golf team as it wrapped up its fall schedule with second round play at the Sacred Heart Fall Invitational, hosted by Sacred Heart University, on the 5,971-yard, par-72 layout at Great River Golf Club today.
