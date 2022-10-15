ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, IL

thelansingjournal.com

School District 158 Board Agenda 10/19/22

LANSING, Ill. (October 16, 2022) – The October 19 meeting of the District 158 School Board begins at 7 p.m. The meeting will occur at the Administration Center, 18300 Greenbay Avenue in Lansing. The meeting may also be watched virtually at this link: https://us2web.zoom.us/j/89542006889. Agenda. OPENING ITEMS. Note: The...
LANSING, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Merrillville Council votes 4-3 to close town court

The Merrillville Town Council narrowly voted this week to close the town court, but a number of questions remain. In a four-to-three vote, council members passed an ordinance to start transferring the caseload to the Lake Superior Court system, without setting a specific closure date. Council President Rick Bella blamed...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

YWCA of NWI Hosts “Sold Out” Circle Of Friends Gala

This past weekend, the YWCA of NWI hosted its annual Circle of Friends Gala at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, and the circle of friends and supporters was larger than ever. The pandemic forced organizers to hold the event virtually the past two years, so the anticipation of this in-person occasion was high. Hundreds attended in support of the organization, which champions women empowerment and the elimination of racism. The gala was hosted by celebrities Samantha Chatman of ABC 7 Chicago and her father, DJ Sam Chatman of 95.1 FM Chicago Club Steppin’.
GARY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Meer Points Blame at Mayor

(Michigan City, IN) - The former mayor of Michigan City says the change in leadership at the police department has more to do with the current administration's failure. Mayor Duane Parry announced on Friday that continued high crime and turnover at the department were the primary factors in replacing police chief Dion Campbell.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
nwi.life

Community Healthcare System to open expanded Immediate Care Center in Munster

Community Healthcare System is expanding its medical services by adding a new Immediate Care and medical services center to meet the demand for quality healthcare in Northwest Indiana’s growing communities. The new facility will replace the current Immediate Care location at 1946-45th St. in Munster. The 32,000-square-foot, two-story structure...
MUNSTER, IN
nwi.life

Community Healthcare System welcomes new practitioners to Community Care Network

Community Healthcare System recently welcomed four doctors to the Community Care Network, Inc. (CCNI) team of physicians. Specialties these providers represent include general surgery, intervention cardiology, family medicine and orthopedic surgery. CCNI physicians are closely affiliated with Community Healthcare System’s hospitals: Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point.
HOBART, IN
thelansingjournal.com

Photos, food, and fire demonstrations at Lansing Fire Department’s 100-year open house

LANSING, Ill. (October 17, 2022) – The Lansing Fire Department is 100 years old this year, and celebrated its birthday and the end of Fire Prevention Week 2022 by hosting an open house for the community on Saturday, October 15. LFD recognized retired firefighters, hosted demonstrations, and opened its firehouse and firetrucks to the public at 19300 Burnham Avenue. Photos and videos from the the event, which ran from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., are included below.
LANSING, IL
hometownnewsnow.com

Michigan City Mayor Replacing Chief of Police

(Michigan City, IN) - On Friday evening Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry made a major announcement via a press release. Dion Campbell is being relieved of his duties as Chief of Police. He has served in that role since October 2019. Parry cited increasing gun violence coupled with too many...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Forest Park Review

Hawk Auto buys long-vacant neighboring dealership site

An LLC associated with the owner of Hawk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Forest Park, 7911 Roosevelt Rd., bought the neighboring one-time Jerry Gleason Chevrolet site, 7901 Roosevelt, which has sat largely unused for over a decade. According to county property records, the sale took place Aug. 25. That is when...
FOREST PARK, IL
vfpress.news

Maywood School Welcomes New Garden

PAEC teacher Paula Parat, second from right, helps Dalila Delgado Flores, a PAEC student, cut the ribbon on their new garden at 1000 Van Buren St. in Maywood on Oct. 14. | Shanel Romain. Sunday, October 16, 2022 || By Shanel Romain || @maywoodnews. Students at PAEC Center School, 1000...
MAYWOOD, IL

