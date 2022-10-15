Read full article on original website
thelansingjournal.com
Tax delays, JLS Enterprises on Ridge Road, special use discussion – Village Board Agenda 10/18/22
LANSING, Ill. (October 16, 2022) – The October 18 Lansing Village Board meetings begin at 7 p.m. with the regular board meeting, which is directly followed by the Committee of the Whole meeting. Village Board meeting agenda (7 p.m.) Many of the items brought before the Village Board at...
thelansingjournal.com
School District 158 Board Agenda 10/19/22
LANSING, Ill. (October 16, 2022) – The October 19 meeting of the District 158 School Board begins at 7 p.m. The meeting will occur at the Administration Center, 18300 Greenbay Avenue in Lansing. The meeting may also be watched virtually at this link: https://us2web.zoom.us/j/89542006889. Agenda. OPENING ITEMS. Note: The...
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Amanda Koch Resigned as Will Co. Board Member; Conflict of Interest in $495,000 Grant Vote / Holding Two Offices
Will County Board Member Amanda Koch resigned from office after the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office delivered a 4-page letter to her spelling out the conflicts of her serving as a county board member and as a Commissioner of the Veterans Assistance Commission (“VAC”) of Will County.
Cook County’s basic income pilot: 184,000+ applicants, just 3,250 spots
Takiyah Franklin, 46, of Oak Park, is among the thousands applying for the Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot, which will provide 3,250 residents with $500 a month for two years with no strings attached.
Chicago apartment buildings' disgruntled tenants voice concerns outside City Hall
Residents representing tenants at dozens of apartment buildings managed by East Lake Management and the Hispanic Housing Development Corporation are demanding that City Hall do something about their living conditions.
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Denise WIlliams Can’t Keep Her False Stories Straight; No, She Was Never Appointed As VAC Secretary –
Veterans Assistance Commission of Will County (ECWd) – So desperate to vote on Veterans Assistance Commission business, Denise Williams came up with another false statement on how she can continue voting during the October 14, 2022, meeting. This time, she claims she was “appointed as secretary by the commission president...
ABC7 Chicago
Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income pilot has over 184K applicants for just 3,250 spots
COOK COUNTY, Ill. -- During the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Takiyah Franklin continued working as a phlebotomist even as she worried about the possibility of spreading COVID-19 to her own children. "I couldn't take off," she said. "I had to work." Franklin, 46, of Oak Park, is among the...
cwbchicago.com
Chief Judge Timothy Evans is up for retention during the current election cycle. How should you vote?
CWBChicago does not endorse or recommend judges or candidates for political office. In the past, we have provided our subscribers with information about Cook County judges who handle criminal matters during bi-annual retention vote cycles. We have decided to publish this year’s information for all readers. You can support...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Merrillville Council votes 4-3 to close town court
The Merrillville Town Council narrowly voted this week to close the town court, but a number of questions remain. In a four-to-three vote, council members passed an ordinance to start transferring the caseload to the Lake Superior Court system, without setting a specific closure date. Council President Rick Bella blamed...
YWCA of NWI Hosts “Sold Out” Circle Of Friends Gala
This past weekend, the YWCA of NWI hosted its annual Circle of Friends Gala at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, and the circle of friends and supporters was larger than ever. The pandemic forced organizers to hold the event virtually the past two years, so the anticipation of this in-person occasion was high. Hundreds attended in support of the organization, which champions women empowerment and the elimination of racism. The gala was hosted by celebrities Samantha Chatman of ABC 7 Chicago and her father, DJ Sam Chatman of 95.1 FM Chicago Club Steppin’.
hometownnewsnow.com
Meer Points Blame at Mayor
(Michigan City, IN) - The former mayor of Michigan City says the change in leadership at the police department has more to do with the current administration's failure. Mayor Duane Parry announced on Friday that continued high crime and turnover at the department were the primary factors in replacing police chief Dion Campbell.
Suburban Teen Dies After Incident During Choir Event at Naperville School: Authorities
A 17-year-old high school student died tragically during a musical event at Naperville North High School Friday, authorities said. The DuPage County coroner's office said it was investigating the death of 17-year-old Daniel Moshi of Franklin Park, who died suddenly Friday evening. Naperville fire officials confirmed they responded to the...
Capt’n Nemo’s Closes Rogers Park Sub Shop After 51 Years Amid Dispute With City
ROGERS PARK — A legendary sub shop closed its original Clark Street location after its owner opted to shut down the 51-year-old business instead of paying a fine relating to his business license. Capt’n Nemo’s, 7367 N. Clark St., had its last day in business Saturday. It’s the end...
nwi.life
Community Healthcare System to open expanded Immediate Care Center in Munster
Community Healthcare System is expanding its medical services by adding a new Immediate Care and medical services center to meet the demand for quality healthcare in Northwest Indiana’s growing communities. The new facility will replace the current Immediate Care location at 1946-45th St. in Munster. The 32,000-square-foot, two-story structure...
nwi.life
Community Healthcare System welcomes new practitioners to Community Care Network
Community Healthcare System recently welcomed four doctors to the Community Care Network, Inc. (CCNI) team of physicians. Specialties these providers represent include general surgery, intervention cardiology, family medicine and orthopedic surgery. CCNI physicians are closely affiliated with Community Healthcare System’s hospitals: Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point.
thelansingjournal.com
Photos, food, and fire demonstrations at Lansing Fire Department’s 100-year open house
LANSING, Ill. (October 17, 2022) – The Lansing Fire Department is 100 years old this year, and celebrated its birthday and the end of Fire Prevention Week 2022 by hosting an open house for the community on Saturday, October 15. LFD recognized retired firefighters, hosted demonstrations, and opened its firehouse and firetrucks to the public at 19300 Burnham Avenue. Photos and videos from the the event, which ran from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., are included below.
hometownnewsnow.com
Michigan City Mayor Replacing Chief of Police
(Michigan City, IN) - On Friday evening Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry made a major announcement via a press release. Dion Campbell is being relieved of his duties as Chief of Police. He has served in that role since October 2019. Parry cited increasing gun violence coupled with too many...
Forest Park Review
Hawk Auto buys long-vacant neighboring dealership site
An LLC associated with the owner of Hawk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Forest Park, 7911 Roosevelt Rd., bought the neighboring one-time Jerry Gleason Chevrolet site, 7901 Roosevelt, which has sat largely unused for over a decade. According to county property records, the sale took place Aug. 25. That is when...
vfpress.news
Maywood School Welcomes New Garden
PAEC teacher Paula Parat, second from right, helps Dalila Delgado Flores, a PAEC student, cut the ribbon on their new garden at 1000 Van Buren St. in Maywood on Oct. 14. | Shanel Romain. Sunday, October 16, 2022 || By Shanel Romain || @maywoodnews. Students at PAEC Center School, 1000...
