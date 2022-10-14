BUFFALO, N.Y.- This week Saints goalkeeper Ethan Picard has earned USCAA Men's Soccer Goalie Of The Week. Picard's last outing against Daemen resulted in him recording eight saves. This marks his overall total at 84 saves which has him in first within the USCAA and ECC. On the Season Picard has a .579 save percentage.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO