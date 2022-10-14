Read full article on original website
dyc.edu
Picard Earns Second USCAA Award This Season
BUFFALO, N.Y.- This week Saints goalkeeper Ethan Picard has earned USCAA Men's Soccer Goalie Of The Week. Picard's last outing against Daemen resulted in him recording eight saves. This marks his overall total at 84 saves which has him in first within the USCAA and ECC. On the Season Picard has a .579 save percentage.
Redfern Announced as WBB Assistant Coach
BUFFALO, N.Y. – D'Youville University women's basketball welcomes Kenetria Redfern as an assistant coach, head coach Ali Bouman announced Tuesday afternoon. Redfern has obtained a decorated resume of basketball coaching. She spent five years with Last One, Best One Basketball as a coach and mentor for elementary through high school aged students the fundamentals of the sport. Redfern also served as a coach and basketball camp counselor at Christian Laettner Basketball Academy.
Saints Participate in Lacrosse Mustache Madness
BUFFALO, N.Y. – The D'Youville Men's Lacrosse Team has accepted the challenge of Lacrosse Mustache Madness which is an online fundraising event that encourages student to toss their razors and grow their Lax Staches. Their goal is to raise enough funds for one month of lodging at the Nick's House for guest families in pursuit of cancer treatment.
