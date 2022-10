BUFFALO, N.Y. – The D'Youville Men's Lacrosse Team has accepted the challenge of Lacrosse Mustache Madness which is an online fundraising event that encourages student to toss their razors and grow their Lax Staches. Their goal is to raise enough funds for one month of lodging at the Nick's House for guest families in pursuit of cancer treatment.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO