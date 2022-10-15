Read full article on original website
douglasnow.com
Court postpones murder trial, majority of defendants plead guilty
The majority of the defendants whose cases were set for trial recently pled guilty, which resulted in an empty trial week in the Superior Court of Coffee County. The only murder trial on the calendar, the State vs. Savionte Traylor in the 2020 death of 15-year-old Ja'rique Johan Brown, was continued. However, a motion filed by Traylor's defense counsel claiming that a gun allegedly used in a separate local murder case could show evidence of Traylor's self-defense claim in Brown's death.
WALB 10
Arrest made in Valdosta murder
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - An arrest has been made in the early October murder of a Valdosta man. Patrick Tirrell Brockman, 43, has been arrested and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of the felony in connection to the death of Michael Taylor, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).
douglasnow.com
FBI seeking information regarding 2019 murder of pregnant Ben Hill County woman
Last month marked the third anniversary of an unsolved death in Ben Hill County that FBI detectives continue to investigate as they search for the victim’s killer. The woman, Kasara Brown, was found dead in her Fitzgerald home in 2019 and was eight months pregnant when she was killed.
douglasnow.com
South Carolina woman pleads guilty to Nicholls arson
A 49-year-old woman from South Carolina, Samantha Jackson Pincus, has pleaded guilty as a first offender on charges of burglary and arson in connection to a Nicholls residential fire in 2021. Last year, officials with the Insurance and Safety Fire Commission reported that Pincus and two other individuals, Atmath Wright...
wtoc.com
Wayne County bus driver arrested for DUI
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Wayne County School System says a bus driver has been arrested for driving under the influence. According to the school system, they had been notified about the arrested earlier this afternoon. They say when the incident happened, there were two students on the bus. The...
2 fathers shoot each other’s daughters in Florida road rage incident, sheriff says
Two girls were shot over the weekend when their fathers opened fire at each other during a road rage incident in Nassau County, Florida, authorities said.
douglasnow.com
Family announces projected services dates for Willie Spence
The Spence family has released information regarding a homegoing service date for Willie Spence II, who passed away last Tuesday following a car accident in Tennessee. The projected service dates are as follows: The homegoing service will be held on October 28 at 10 a.m. in West Palm Beach, Florida. A memorial service, time as yet to be determined, will take place in Douglas on November 5. Additional details are below.
southgatv.com
Tifton’s watery olive branch
TIFTON, GA – The City of Tifton and Tift County have taken great strides toward a final agreement in Local Option Sales Tax distributions, agreeing to keep the distributions of the revenues the same for the next 10 years. While Tifton has declined the county’s demand that it hand over its water system to a county water authority as part of the agreement to continue the Local Option Sales Tax, the city has offered that, upon termination of the water agreement with the County, the City will pay the County dollar for dollar its investment in the water and sewer system and provide bulk water to the new county system into the future as the City has done in the past.
Waycross Journal-Herald
Healthcare Worker dies aiding motorist
Funny, compassionate and caring. Those are the words co-workers, former co-workers and patients are saying about Wayne Lee, a Nurse Practitioner for Faith Family Practice in Waycross. “He was the funniest person we all knew,” posted Roxy Sheffield, PA-C and co-owner of Faith Family Practice on the business Facebook page...
WALB 10
58th annual Georgia Peanut Festival brings $60k-$80k in economic impact
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The 58th annual Georgia Peanut Festival brought crowds to Sylvester. The Peanut Festival is a two-day event with live music, a parade, vendors and carnival games for kids. Wendy Kennedy, the Chairperson of the Georgia Peanut Festival, has been a part of this event for more...
douglasnow.com
New Pilgrim's Pride plant will bring jobs, opportunity -- but not everyone is happy
Last week, I went to Harvey’s on Ward Street. As I stepped out of my vehicle, a terrible odor hit me. Without thinking, I stopped in my tracks and uttered, “What is that?” Then I realized where I was — Pilgrim’s Pride wasn’t far away and the wind was blowing from that direction.
