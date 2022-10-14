ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmlchargers.com

KMKML takes second at East Central Conference Tournament after losing 1-2 against Kewaskum

KML played in the Championship match of the East Central Conference Tournament against Kewaskum this weekend. The Chargers had a rough start in set one with Kewaskum keeping them out of system with aggressive serving. KML lost the first set 11-25. KML fought back, found their drive and won the second set, 25-20. The Chargers were unable to finish in the third set and ended up losing 12-15. Samantha Kohl led the Chargers with 15 kills. Emily Honzelka had 5 kills and Anna Ebert had 4. Emily Honzelka led with 2 total blocks. Ella Walz had 21 assists. Anna Leong and Samantha Kohl each had 15 digs. Ella Walz followed with 12 digs and Meredith Bock had 8 throughout the match. The Chargers will begin their postseason play next week. KML has earned the #1 seed in their Regional. The Chargers will play their first postseason match this coming Thursday, October 20th at home. Go Chargers!
KEWASKUM, WI
L. Cane

The Best Small Cities in Florida in 2022, According to WalletHub

Many Americans prefer small-town living to urban living. Away from the traffic, crowds, and expense of a larger city, some people feel as if they can breathe a little more freely and live on less money in smaller towns. According to a Pew Research Center survey, 46% of respondents preferred suburban living while 35% wanted a rural setting.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

What is your favourite thing to order at a restaurants? Is it a nicesteak? If that's your answer then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never visited any of these places, pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Tropics switching into fall

Fall is not only enjoyable in South Florida as it sees the humidity begin to break, but it is also when the tropics begin shutting down and the threat from hurricanes gets lower and lower. Of course, fall weather arrives at different times on different years. Some years, storms are...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Why Florida’s stone crab claw prices are so ‘astronomical’ at start of 2022-23 season

Eager to crack into fresh stone crab claws with sides of mustard dipping sauce? Be prepared to pay record-high prices again. Mere days into stone crab season, local seafood markets, restaurants and wholesalers say strong weekend winds and lean traps along Florida’s Gulf Coast are limiting supplies of the crustacean delicacy. Meanwhile, inflation is driving up per-pound prices $10 to $20 higher ...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Casey DeSantis is ‘shaking the trees’ for donations to Hurricane Ian fund

First Lady Casey DeSantis is highlighting the generosity of Floridians in the wake of Hurricane Ian, while saying more must be done still. DeSantis visited a Harley Davidson dealership in Jacksonville where she spotlighted the Florida Disaster Fund, a vital resource for those who suffered loss during Hurricane Ian. Despite...
FLORIDA STATE
floridainsider.com

10 gorgeous bike trails to visit in Florida

Group of people cycling on bike trail in Florida – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by: Sheri Armstrong. Florida is the land of having fun in the sun. The Sunshine State has an incredible offer of 175 state parks and has been recognized as a leader in the development of recreational trails nationally. From its city and county trails to the state Greenways & Trails system, Florida has an enormous variety of trails, either finished or planned.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

This State Park is in "the Mountains of Florida," Offers Tours of a Historic House and Has a Yurt

Michael Rivera, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Some state parks in Florida feel so different that it feels like you're no longer in the sunshine state. At times, Torreya State Park feels like one of those places. Its topography is unique and it is home to a rare tree that can only be found on its grounds. One of the oldest historic parks in the state, it's popular with campers and is the only park in the Florida state park system that offers a yurt.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

‘Our hearts are sad’: St. Johns County commissioners mourn death of colleague Paul Waldron

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – St. Johns County Commissioner Paul Waldron passed away Monday. The St. Johns County commission meeting began with the sad news Tuesday morning. “This is going to be tough for me to get through so bear with me,” Henry Dean, who is on the board of commissions, said. “We lost Paul Waldron last night. Paul did so much for the community that no one knew about.”
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
WFLA

You’re saying it wrong: Commonly mispronounced Florida cities

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida natives may be familiar with the long list of unusual names bestowed to land across the Sunshine state, but to many newcomers, some names may stand out as much as the state’s renowned “Florida man” headlines. The following is a list of cities that locals have hotly debated to be […]
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian swamped cars in Florida, what to do if yours was flooded

APOPKA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian damaged cars, along with Florida homes and businesses. Mechanic Steve Alfieri, from Russell Automotive, said water and cars don't mix. "It can be catastrophic or it can be minimal. The biggest problem is if the front of the car goes in too deep it can suck water into the intake."
FLORIDA STATE
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville becomes first Florida city to eliminate exclusionary zoning after narrow City Commission vote

After a months-long process marked with dissent from some Gainesville residents and elected officials, the Gainesville City Commission voted 4-3 to eliminate single-family zoning Monday, becoming the first city in Florida to do so. Once in effect, the ordinance package will allow developers to build two-story multi-family units, like quadruplexes,...
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy