Orange Park man arrested on two counts of battery, false imprisonmentZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Mall announces 7th annual “Treats No Tricks” eventZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Public invited to Bonded Transportation Program meeting on road projects in Lake Asbury, Green Cove SpringsZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Publix's Popular Chicken Tender Sub: The Controversy Behind its OriginsL. CaneFlorida State
Clay High Blue Devils lose homecoming game to FalconsAnthony SalazarSaint Augustine, FL
kmlchargers.com
KMKML takes second at East Central Conference Tournament after losing 1-2 against Kewaskum
KML played in the Championship match of the East Central Conference Tournament against Kewaskum this weekend. The Chargers had a rough start in set one with Kewaskum keeping them out of system with aggressive serving. KML lost the first set 11-25. KML fought back, found their drive and won the second set, 25-20. The Chargers were unable to finish in the third set and ended up losing 12-15. Samantha Kohl led the Chargers with 15 kills. Emily Honzelka had 5 kills and Anna Ebert had 4. Emily Honzelka led with 2 total blocks. Ella Walz had 21 assists. Anna Leong and Samantha Kohl each had 15 digs. Ella Walz followed with 12 digs and Meredith Bock had 8 throughout the match. The Chargers will begin their postseason play next week. KML has earned the #1 seed in their Regional. The Chargers will play their first postseason match this coming Thursday, October 20th at home. Go Chargers!
The Best Small Cities in Florida in 2022, According to WalletHub
Many Americans prefer small-town living to urban living. Away from the traffic, crowds, and expense of a larger city, some people feel as if they can breathe a little more freely and live on less money in smaller towns. According to a Pew Research Center survey, 46% of respondents preferred suburban living while 35% wanted a rural setting.
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
What is your favourite thing to order at a restaurants? Is it a nicesteak? If that's your answer then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never visited any of these places, pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Click10.com
Tropics switching into fall
Fall is not only enjoyable in South Florida as it sees the humidity begin to break, but it is also when the tropics begin shutting down and the threat from hurricanes gets lower and lower. Of course, fall weather arrives at different times on different years. Some years, storms are...
Hottest neighborhoods: Homes sell the fastest in these 10 Central Florida areas
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Central Florida homes take longer to sell as the U.S. housing market slows -- but that’s not the case everywhere. Metro Orlando houses spent...
wmfe.org
More than two weeks after Hurricane Ian, this central Florida neighborhood remains almost inaccessible because of flooding
In central Florida, widespread flooding still is receding more than two weeks after Hurricane Ian. In one neighborhood, the only road in and out remains washed out, leaving many residents stranded. Getting to Lake Harney Woods is no easy task. The bridge here across the St. Johns River is impassable...
Why Florida’s stone crab claw prices are so ‘astronomical’ at start of 2022-23 season
Eager to crack into fresh stone crab claws with sides of mustard dipping sauce? Be prepared to pay record-high prices again. Mere days into stone crab season, local seafood markets, restaurants and wholesalers say strong weekend winds and lean traps along Florida’s Gulf Coast are limiting supplies of the crustacean delicacy. Meanwhile, inflation is driving up per-pound prices $10 to $20 higher ...
floridapolitics.com
Casey DeSantis is ‘shaking the trees’ for donations to Hurricane Ian fund
First Lady Casey DeSantis is highlighting the generosity of Floridians in the wake of Hurricane Ian, while saying more must be done still. DeSantis visited a Harley Davidson dealership in Jacksonville where she spotlighted the Florida Disaster Fund, a vital resource for those who suffered loss during Hurricane Ian. Despite...
Hurricane Ian's Financial Burden Impacting Florida's Real Estate Market
When people buy houses, one of the questions they ask is about the past weather conditions and disasters in such areas. For Florida, it is hurricane season, but that has never stopped the city from being a major real estate hotspot. Everyone seems to love the city from Tampa to Naples because of its alluring beaches and relative affordability compared to larger cities.
floridainsider.com
10 gorgeous bike trails to visit in Florida
Group of people cycling on bike trail in Florida – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by: Sheri Armstrong. Florida is the land of having fun in the sun. The Sunshine State has an incredible offer of 175 state parks and has been recognized as a leader in the development of recreational trails nationally. From its city and county trails to the state Greenways & Trails system, Florida has an enormous variety of trails, either finished or planned.
St. Augustine animal sanctuary needs help after Hurricane Ian
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The impacts from Hurricane Ian are still being felt by some businesses in our area, and a St. Augustine animal sanctuary needs help from the community. Ayla's Acres No-Kill Animal Rescue is a non-profit that runs a sanctuary and foster animal program - 130 plus animals have to eat and be cared for.
This State Park is in "the Mountains of Florida," Offers Tours of a Historic House and Has a Yurt
Michael Rivera, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Some state parks in Florida feel so different that it feels like you're no longer in the sunshine state. At times, Torreya State Park feels like one of those places. Its topography is unique and it is home to a rare tree that can only be found on its grounds. One of the oldest historic parks in the state, it's popular with campers and is the only park in the Florida state park system that offers a yurt.
New Poll Shows Charlie Crist Struggling To Win Over Voters In Major Metro Florida Areas
Florida Democratic candidate Charlie Crist is struggling to tread water as Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis draws high marks, according to a recent poll of nearly 700 likely voters. According to a recent survey by Spectrum News and Siena College, 55 percent of respondents say
Florida homeowners can soon apply for hurricane home improvement grants
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — During Florida's special legislative session, the state voted to reenact the "My Safe Florida Home" program. The program does two things: provide free home inspections to identify recommended home improvements to mitigate hurricane damage and provide grant money for eligible homeowners to make those improvements.
News4Jax.com
‘Our hearts are sad’: St. Johns County commissioners mourn death of colleague Paul Waldron
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – St. Johns County Commissioner Paul Waldron passed away Monday. The St. Johns County commission meeting began with the sad news Tuesday morning. “This is going to be tough for me to get through so bear with me,” Henry Dean, who is on the board of commissions, said. “We lost Paul Waldron last night. Paul did so much for the community that no one knew about.”
You’re saying it wrong: Commonly mispronounced Florida cities
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida natives may be familiar with the long list of unusual names bestowed to land across the Sunshine state, but to many newcomers, some names may stand out as much as the state’s renowned “Florida man” headlines. The following is a list of cities that locals have hotly debated to be […]
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian swamped cars in Florida, what to do if yours was flooded
APOPKA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian damaged cars, along with Florida homes and businesses. Mechanic Steve Alfieri, from Russell Automotive, said water and cars don't mix. "It can be catastrophic or it can be minimal. The biggest problem is if the front of the car goes in too deep it can suck water into the intake."
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville becomes first Florida city to eliminate exclusionary zoning after narrow City Commission vote
After a months-long process marked with dissent from some Gainesville residents and elected officials, the Gainesville City Commission voted 4-3 to eliminate single-family zoning Monday, becoming the first city in Florida to do so. Once in effect, the ordinance package will allow developers to build two-story multi-family units, like quadruplexes,...
