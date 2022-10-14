Mark Steward has announced he will be stepping down as the FCAs executive director of Enforcement and Market Oversight after seven years with the regulator. Since joining the FCA in 2015, Mark has led the delivery of some of the FCAs most complex, high-profile, and precedent-setting enforcement cases, with many notable successes against major global financial institutions and individuals. He also led the FCAs listing authority and oversight of the UKs publicly traded markets, a role in which he developed the FCAs data-led approach to market oversight. Additionally, he has been at the forefront of the FCAs anti-scam marketing campaign, Scamsmart.

