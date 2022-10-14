Read full article on original website
Interest Builds In Dubai And DIFC From US Institutions During Worldwide Gathering Of Financial Leaders
His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC led delegation to US. Coincided with global gathering of world and finance leaders at the IMF and IIF Annual Member Meetings in Washington, where DIFC was region’s only sponsor. DIFC highlighted Dubai’s Progress on Digitisation, advancing city’s reputation as global hub for...
Treasury International Capital Data For August
The U.S. Department of the Treasury today released Treasury International Capital (TIC) data for August 2022. The next release, which will report on data for September, is scheduled for November 16, 2022. The sum total in August of all net foreign acquisitions of long-term securities, short-term U.S. securities, and banking...
US Treasury Sanctions Russian Military Technology Procurement Network In Coordination With Law Enforcement Action
Today, in coordination with the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated a Russian network that procured military and sensitive dual-use technologies from U.S. manufacturers and supplied them to Russian end-users. Those...
CQG Announces Additional Connectivity To China Derivatives Markets Via Esunny - Initiative Further Supports Hong Kong, Singapore Futures Firms Facilitating Trade Into China
CQG, a leading global provider of high-performance technology solutions for traders, brokers, commercial hedgers and exchanges, announced today that it is providing additional connectivity into China’s commodity exchanges via Esunny International (HK) Co., Limited (Esunny), the leading Chinese trading platform provider and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange.
CME Group Launches U.S. Dollar-Denominated TOPIX Futures
CME Group has announced that it will expand its Tokyo Stock Price Index (TOPIX; calculated by JPX Market Innovation and Research, Inc. (JPXI)) futures offerings with the launch of U.S. dollar-denominated TOPIX Futures on November 21, 2022. TOPIX futures are also traded on Osaka Exchange, at CME Group (yen-denominated), and on Taiwan Futures Exchange (New Taiwan dollar-denominated).
US Acting Comptroller Of The Currency Issues Statement On FDIC And Federal Reserve Board ANPR On Resolution-Related Resource Requirements For Large Banking Organizations
Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael J. Hsu today issued the following statement at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) board meeting:. I support the FDIC's joint issuance with the Federal Reserve of this Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (ANPR) on resolution-related resource requirements for large banking organizations. The time...
HKEX: Exchange Publishes Consultation Paper On New Listing Rules For Specialist Technology Companies
The Exchange proposes a new channel to listing on HKEX’s markets for Specialist Technology Companies. New Rules would apply to companies in one of five Specialist Technology Industries: next-generation information technology; advanced hardware; advanced materials; new energy and environmental protection; and new food and agriculture technologies. Market feedback is...
Bank Of England Statement On End Of Gilt Market Operations
In line with its financial stability objective, the Bank of England has carried out temporary and targeted purchases of long-dated UK government bonds since 28 September. The Bank increased the maximum size of its daily auctions from £5bn to £10bn on 10 October. Index-linked government bonds were included within the temporary purchase scheme on 11 October.
New Zealand Financial Markets Authority Warns InvestNow For AML/CFT Deficiencies And Failures
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has issued a formal warning to InvestNow Saving and Investment Service Limited for failing to comply with anti-money laundering requirements, including conducting customer due diligence, and having adequate and effective processes. The FMA identified the issues with InvestNow through...
Hong Kong Securities And Futures Commission Welcomes Hong Kong Chief Executive’s Initiatives To Enhance Hong Kong’s Competitiveness
The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) welcomes and fully supports the financial services initiatives in the Chief Executive’s Policy Address to strengthen Hong Kong’s competitiveness as an international financial centre. The SFC’s Chairman, Mr Tim Lui said: “The vision laid out by the Chief Executive to enhance Hong...
DBS Joins LCH SwapClear As The First Direct Member In Singapore
SwapClear offers clearing for interest rate derivatives across 27 global currencies. Services in Asia Pacific (APAC) continue to grow with 13 APAC direct members and 170 clients. LCH, an LSEG business, today announced that DBS Bank has joined SwapClear as the first direct member in Singapore. The move to central...
ACER And ESMA Enhance Cooperation To Strengthen Oversight Of Energy And Energy Derivative Markets
The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) and the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) are strengthening their cooperation to further improve information exchange and avoid potential market abuse in Europe’s spot and derivative markets. The two EU agencies have a long-established cooperative relationship considering the...
Ontario Securities Commission Survey Explores Canadians Crypto Ownership And Knowledge
The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today released the results of an investor survey on crypto assets that found 13% of Canadians currently own crypto assets or crypto funds. Overall, half of Canadians surveyed could accurately define crypto assets, but most lacked a working knowledge of the practical, legal and regulatory...
Statement Of CFTC Commissioner Summer K. Mersinger Regarding No-Action Relief To Korea Exchange
I support the issuance of no-action relief to Korea Exchange (“KRX”), a foreign board of trade (“FBOT”), with respect to two futures contracts on the KOSPI 200, a security index comprised of 200 Korean stocks (the “Contracts”). This no-action relief will provide assurance to...
HKEX Welcomes The Hong Kong Chief Executive’s Policy Address
HKEX Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Aguzin commented on The Chief Executive’s 2022 Policy Address:. HKEX welcomes the policy address today by Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee that affirms his administration’s commitment to supporting Hong Kong’s position as a leading international financial centre and a global listing venue of choice.
Mark Steward To Step Down From The UK Financial Conduct Authority
Mark Steward has announced he will be stepping down as the FCAs executive director of Enforcement and Market Oversight after seven years with the regulator. Since joining the FCA in 2015, Mark has led the delivery of some of the FCAs most complex, high-profile, and precedent-setting enforcement cases, with many notable successes against major global financial institutions and individuals. He also led the FCAs listing authority and oversight of the UKs publicly traded markets, a role in which he developed the FCAs data-led approach to market oversight. Additionally, he has been at the forefront of the FCAs anti-scam marketing campaign, Scamsmart.
ISDA: A Roadmap To Make European Clearing More Attractive
ISDA supports the principle of increasing the attractiveness of clearing in Europe. Key to this is ensuring these services are efficient, properly supervised and well regulated. ISDA notes the concerns expressed by the European Commission (EC) about reliance on non-EU jurisdictions and the desire to further develop the EU’s own...
Highly Unusual Disclosure Made Of U.S. Ballistic Missile Submarine’s Presence In Arabian Sea
CENTCOMIt is extremely rare for the US military to reveal the whereabouts of nuclear ballistic missile submarines while they are on patrol.
