The U.S. Dollar And Central Bank Digital Currencies, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher J. Waller At "Digital Currencies And National Security Tradeoffs," A Symposium Presented By The Harvard National Security Journal, Cambridge, Massachusetts

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
Gorton’s makes $250,000 Gift To Gloucester's Sawyer Free 2025 pushGloWEST Communications, LLCGloucester, MA
New Beers & Spooky Scares at This Local Marshfield Brewery!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Boston University’s Ronald Corley addresses the rumor’s around BU research.The Modern TimesBoston, MA
‘The T is failing’: Warren, Markey hold Senate hearing in Boston on MBTAThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Related
mondovisione.com
US Acting Comptroller Of The Currency Issues Statement On FDIC And Federal Reserve Board ANPR On Resolution-Related Resource Requirements For Large Banking Organizations
Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael J. Hsu today issued the following statement at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) board meeting:. I support the FDIC's joint issuance with the Federal Reserve of this Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (ANPR) on resolution-related resource requirements for large banking organizations. The time...
mondovisione.com
Treasury International Capital Data For August
The U.S. Department of the Treasury today released Treasury International Capital (TIC) data for August 2022. The next release, which will report on data for September, is scheduled for November 16, 2022. The sum total in August of all net foreign acquisitions of long-term securities, short-term U.S. securities, and banking...
mondovisione.com
Interest Builds In Dubai And DIFC From US Institutions During Worldwide Gathering Of Financial Leaders
His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC led delegation to US. Coincided with global gathering of world and finance leaders at the IMF and IIF Annual Member Meetings in Washington, where DIFC was region’s only sponsor. DIFC highlighted Dubai’s Progress on Digitisation, advancing city’s reputation as global hub for...
mondovisione.com
US Treasury Sanctions Russian Military Technology Procurement Network In Coordination With Law Enforcement Action
Today, in coordination with the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated a Russian network that procured military and sensitive dual-use technologies from U.S. manufacturers and supplied them to Russian end-users. Those...
mondovisione.com
Bank Of England Statement On End Of Gilt Market Operations
In line with its financial stability objective, the Bank of England has carried out temporary and targeted purchases of long-dated UK government bonds since 28 September. The Bank increased the maximum size of its daily auctions from £5bn to £10bn on 10 October. Index-linked government bonds were included within the temporary purchase scheme on 11 October.
mondovisione.com
Statement Of CFTC Commissioner Summer K. Mersinger Regarding No-Action Relief To Korea Exchange
I support the issuance of no-action relief to Korea Exchange (“KRX”), a foreign board of trade (“FBOT”), with respect to two futures contracts on the KOSPI 200, a security index comprised of 200 Korean stocks (the “Contracts”). This no-action relief will provide assurance to...
mondovisione.com
CME Group Launches U.S. Dollar-Denominated TOPIX Futures
CME Group has announced that it will expand its Tokyo Stock Price Index (TOPIX; calculated by JPX Market Innovation and Research, Inc. (JPXI)) futures offerings with the launch of U.S. dollar-denominated TOPIX Futures on November 21, 2022. TOPIX futures are also traded on Osaka Exchange, at CME Group (yen-denominated), and on Taiwan Futures Exchange (New Taiwan dollar-denominated).
mondovisione.com
CQG Announces Additional Connectivity To China Derivatives Markets Via Esunny - Initiative Further Supports Hong Kong, Singapore Futures Firms Facilitating Trade Into China
CQG, a leading global provider of high-performance technology solutions for traders, brokers, commercial hedgers and exchanges, announced today that it is providing additional connectivity into China’s commodity exchanges via Esunny International (HK) Co., Limited (Esunny), the leading Chinese trading platform provider and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange.
mondovisione.com
Agreement Announced To Carry Out The "ESG Analysis Certification" In Hispanic America - Initiative Is Led By GOVERNART, Santiago Stock Exchange And Luxembourg Stock Exchange And Uses The SASB Standards As A Key Resource
The Agreement to carry out the ESG Analysis Certification, an initiative organized by GOVERNART -think tank & Hispanic American ESG advisory firm-, in association with the Santiago Stock Exchange, and with the support of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (LuxSE), has been announced in October 2022. The initiative will use the SASB Standards, which are now part of the IFRS Foundation, as a key resource.
mondovisione.com
New Zealand Financial Markets Authority Warns InvestNow For AML/CFT Deficiencies And Failures
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has issued a formal warning to InvestNow Saving and Investment Service Limited for failing to comply with anti-money laundering requirements, including conducting customer due diligence, and having adequate and effective processes. The FMA identified the issues with InvestNow through...
mondovisione.com
Ontario Securities Commission Publishes 2021-2022 Summary Report For Investment Fund And Structured Product Issuers
The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today published its Summary Report for Investment Fund and Structured Product Issuers for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. The report is an important resource to provide investment funds and their managers with information on prospectus filings and exemptive relief applications, issues identified during continuous disclosure reviews and critical policy initiatives that impact investment funds.
mondovisione.com
HKEX: Exchange Publishes Consultation Paper On New Listing Rules For Specialist Technology Companies
The Exchange proposes a new channel to listing on HKEX’s markets for Specialist Technology Companies. New Rules would apply to companies in one of five Specialist Technology Industries: next-generation information technology; advanced hardware; advanced materials; new energy and environmental protection; and new food and agriculture technologies. Market feedback is...
mondovisione.com
Mark Steward To Step Down From The UK Financial Conduct Authority
Mark Steward has announced he will be stepping down as the FCAs executive director of Enforcement and Market Oversight after seven years with the regulator. Since joining the FCA in 2015, Mark has led the delivery of some of the FCAs most complex, high-profile, and precedent-setting enforcement cases, with many notable successes against major global financial institutions and individuals. He also led the FCAs listing authority and oversight of the UKs publicly traded markets, a role in which he developed the FCAs data-led approach to market oversight. Additionally, he has been at the forefront of the FCAs anti-scam marketing campaign, Scamsmart.
mondovisione.com
Securities Commission Malaysia: Audit Oversight Board Prohibits Ong & Wong And Its Audit Partners From Auditing For One Year
The Securities Commission Malaysia’s Audit Oversight Board (AOB) today announced that Ong & Wong Chartered Accountants (Ong & Wong) and three of its audit partners are prohibited from accepting and auditing any public interest entities (PIEs) or schedule funds for a 12-month period starting 7 September 2022. The audit partners are Ong Koon Liang (Koon Liang), Ong Kong Lai (Kong Lai) and Wong Cham Mew (Cham Mew).
mondovisione.com
CFTC Commissioner Mersinger To Participate In A Panel Discussion Regarding Pragmatic Commodity Surveillance In Unprecedented Times
Commissioner Summer K. Mersinger will participate in a panel discussion, Pragmatic Commodity Surveillance in Unprecedented Times, an event hosted by Commodities People and K3 by BroadPeak. Thursday, October 20, 2022. 3:00 p.m. (UK/BST) 10:00 a.m. (US/EDT)
mondovisione.com
Hong Kong Securities And Futures Commission Welcomes Hong Kong Chief Executive’s Initiatives To Enhance Hong Kong’s Competitiveness
The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) welcomes and fully supports the financial services initiatives in the Chief Executive’s Policy Address to strengthen Hong Kong’s competitiveness as an international financial centre. The SFC’s Chairman, Mr Tim Lui said: “The vision laid out by the Chief Executive to enhance Hong...
mondovisione.com
SIFMA Conducts Successful Industry-Wide Business Continuity Test
SIFMA today issued the following statement from Tom Price, managing director and head of technology, operations and business continuity for SIFMA, on SIFMA’s October 15, 2022 industry-wide business continuity test:. “SIFMA’s robust industry-wide business continuity test is a critical exercise that highlights our industry’s ability to operate through a...
mondovisione.com
ISDA: A Roadmap To Make European Clearing More Attractive
ISDA supports the principle of increasing the attractiveness of clearing in Europe. Key to this is ensuring these services are efficient, properly supervised and well regulated. ISDA notes the concerns expressed by the European Commission (EC) about reliance on non-EU jurisdictions and the desire to further develop the EU’s own...
mondovisione.com
ASIC Reviews Root Cause Analysis At Six Largest Audit Firms
ASIC has today released a thematic report following its review of root cause analysis on negative audit quality findings conducted by the largest six audit firms. The report also includes better practice recommendations. The review was conducted in advance of the new audit quality management standard ASQM 1 Quality Management...
mondovisione.com
HKEX Welcomes The Hong Kong Chief Executive’s Policy Address
HKEX Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Aguzin commented on The Chief Executive’s 2022 Policy Address:. HKEX welcomes the policy address today by Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee that affirms his administration’s commitment to supporting Hong Kong’s position as a leading international financial centre and a global listing venue of choice.
Comments / 0