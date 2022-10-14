Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Government Technology
COVID Booster Uptake ‘Slow and Sluggish’ in Bay Area
(TNS) - Bay Area health officials are worried that not enough people are rolling up their sleeves to get the updated bivalent COVID-19 booster shots ahead of the upcoming holiday season. "What we've seen so far is a very slow and sluggish uptake of these boosters," Dr. Sara Cody, the...
Mosquitoes with potentially deadly viruses invade Santa Cruz County
A specific breed of mosquito, that potentially carries deadly viruses, has surfaced in Santa Cruz County. The insects could carry dengue, chikungunya, Zika, and yellow fever; diseases which are not currently found in California.
Preparing for possible tsunamis in Santa Cruz County
SANTA CUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The ocean waves in Santa Cruz County are calm and at ease. However, one day, this ocean could pose a threat to the local communities. According to a tsunami hazard map from the California Department of Conservation, Santa Cruz County is one of 20 coastal counties that could have a tsunami. The post Preparing for possible tsunamis in Santa Cruz County appeared first on KION546.
COVID Dashboard: Cases rise in Santa Cruz County as new Omicron subvariant shows up in Bay Area
Local and state data on COVID-19
KSBW.com
Watsonville Community Hospital celebrates it new ownership
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Watsonville community hosted a celebration to thank the donors, community leaders and legislators that supported the hospitals transition from private ownership to public. The Pajaro Valley Health Care District Project is a nonprofit organization that was created to advocate for a health district in the...
KTVU FOX 2
Car drives through Bay Area school, shoots pellets into classroom
Police in San Jose say staff and students at Willow Glen Middle and High Schools are safe following an incident this morning. According to police, a Gray Mercedes SUV drove onto campus while firing soft pellets into a classroom. Police say no one was injured, and no damage was done...
Salinas woman wins brand new car courtesy of American Cancer Society
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): Last week, Virginia Mendoza's life forever changed thanks to a raffle done for the Relay for Life Event. The Salinas resident won a brand new 2022 Honda HR-V, courtesy of Salinas Honda dealership. She won the car via a raffle she entered through the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life Event which took The post Salinas woman wins brand new car courtesy of American Cancer Society appeared first on KION546.
Mega Millions ticket sold in San Jose hits jackpot
A Mega Millions ticket sold in San Jose is one of two jackpot-winning tickets from Friday night's drawing.
verticalmag.com
A recap of Joby Aviation’s 2022 field trip
Watch Lilium’s full transition from hover to wing-borne flight. California-based Joby Aviation invited more than 100 guests to its Marina, California, facility on Oct. 13, 2022, for the company’s inaugural “field trip.” This event included a tour of Joby’s piloted eVTOL aircraft manufacturing line, an early look at what future skyports might look like, and a chance to pilot a virtual Joby aircraft in the company’s flight simulator. Additionally, the Joby executive team hosted a Q&A panel to discuss eVTOL industry issues.
'Day of the Dead' merchandise destroyed in fire at botanica shop in San Jose
SAN JOSE (KPIX) -- Crews battled a fire at a botanica shop that sells spiritual statues and goods in East San Jose, Monday night.The fire broke out at the store on Alum Rock Avenue, according to officialsThe flames climbed up into the attic and smoke billowed out of a smoke shop, next door.Officials said the fire destroyed merchandise for the upcoming Day of the Dead holiday, on November 1.No word as to what caused the fire. The fire remains under investigation.
Los Baños Enterprise
Los Banos woman fatally struck by train in Monterey County Saturday
According to the CHP King City office, a 53-year-old Los Banos Hispanic woman died when the truck she was driving was struck by a train near King City in Monterey County, Saturday afternoon Oct. 15, 2022. The victim’s identity has not yet been released by the Monterey County Coroner’s Office.
Winning lottery ticket in $494 Mega Millions game is sold in Bay Area, officials say
A San Jose lottery player matched all six numbers in the $494 Mega Millions jackpot.
tpgonlinedaily.com
State Audit Scrutinizes Our County Fair
Longtime Santa Cruz County Fair CEO Dave Kegebein, who led a financial turnaround during 11 years at the helm, has lost his job after a state audit found the fair had no receipts and had no supervisory review for $163,442 of purchases from 2017 to 2021, including $31,345 for fuel for his truck.
benitolink.com
Taylor Farms in San Juan Bautista leaving the power grid
Taylor Farms announced on Sept. 21 that they will be using their San Juan Bautista processing facility, which produces salad kits and fresh-cut products, as a proving ground for an energy-saving program that will take it off the traditional power grid with a goal of reducing its carbon footprint. “Solar...
Firefighters respond to St. Patrick’s Church fire in Watsonville
On Monday evening around 10 pm firefighters in Watsonville responded to the report of a fire at Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church The post Firefighters respond to St. Patrick’s Church fire in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
visitgilroy.com
Breakfast Hot Spots in Gilroy
Who doesn’t love breakfast?! It’s the one meal that many of us eat at all hours of the day. Brunches have also grown very popular. And you know you’ve made “breakfast dinner” more often than you’d like to admit—long after the kids have left the nest. Let’s not forget that even cereal is a favorite late-night snack!
KSBW.com
St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Watsonville catches fire
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Watsonville caught fire Monday night. The fire was reported just after 10:00 p.m. According to the Watsonville Fire Department, the fire was put out just before 11:00 p.m. So far, there is no information on any damage or injuries. This is...
Hollister PD investigating shooting on Fourth Street, victim expected to survive
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV): Hollister Police are investigating a shooting that happened on the 1400 block of Fourth Street on Sunday night. Officers arrived at the scene around 5:13 p.m. They got to the scene and found that the victim of a shooting had been transported to Hazel Hopkins Hospital by a private vehicle. Officers located The post Hollister PD investigating shooting on Fourth Street, victim expected to survive appeared first on KION546.
At least six cars pilled up on north Highway 101 near King City
KING CITY, Calif. California Highway Patrol says you should expect traffic delays if you want to go north on Highway 101 through King City after a crash involving several vehicles. CHP said at around 11:31 a.m, they received reports of at least six to seven cars involved in a pile-up. No word on injuries, but The post At least six cars pilled up on north Highway 101 near King City appeared first on KION546.
salinasvalleytribune.com
King City gang members sentenced to life in prison for 2019 Greenfield murder
KING CITY — A Monterey County judge has given life sentences to two Sureno gang members from King City for their involvement in the 2019 murder of a Greenfield man. On Sept. 29, Judge Mark E. Hood sentenced Eduardo Solis, aka “Sleepy,” 21, and Jose Juarez, aka “Trips,” 24, both of King City, for the murder of Charles Adolfo Jose, 19, of Greenfield. Solis received a 50 year, 8 month-to-life sentence, and Juarez received a 30 year, 8 month-to-life sentence.
Comments / 0