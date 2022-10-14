The most heart-meltingly wholesome moment of Disney’s D23 Expo just got even sweeter. At the September event, actor Ke Huy Quan was pictured hugging his former Indiana Jones co-star Harrison Ford, both men looking positively elated as they reunited for the first time in 38 years. Quan opened up about the moment to New York Times reporter Kyle Buchanan, who shared an extract from the interview on Wednesday. Quan said he was told at the Expo that Ford was nearby, and walked out of the green room to see the legendary actor standing a few feet away. “And as I...

31 MINUTES AGO