mondovisione.com
US Acting Comptroller Of The Currency Issues Statement On FDIC And Federal Reserve Board ANPR On Resolution-Related Resource Requirements For Large Banking Organizations
Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael J. Hsu today issued the following statement at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) board meeting:. I support the FDIC's joint issuance with the Federal Reserve of this Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (ANPR) on resolution-related resource requirements for large banking organizations. The time...
mondovisione.com
ISDA: A Roadmap To Make European Clearing More Attractive
ISDA supports the principle of increasing the attractiveness of clearing in Europe. Key to this is ensuring these services are efficient, properly supervised and well regulated. ISDA notes the concerns expressed by the European Commission (EC) about reliance on non-EU jurisdictions and the desire to further develop the EU’s own...
mondovisione.com
Bank Of England Statement On End Of Gilt Market Operations
In line with its financial stability objective, the Bank of England has carried out temporary and targeted purchases of long-dated UK government bonds since 28 September. The Bank increased the maximum size of its daily auctions from £5bn to £10bn on 10 October. Index-linked government bonds were included within the temporary purchase scheme on 11 October.
mondovisione.com
Interest Builds In Dubai And DIFC From US Institutions During Worldwide Gathering Of Financial Leaders
His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC led delegation to US. Coincided with global gathering of world and finance leaders at the IMF and IIF Annual Member Meetings in Washington, where DIFC was region’s only sponsor. DIFC highlighted Dubai’s Progress on Digitisation, advancing city’s reputation as global hub for...
mondovisione.com
ACER And ESMA Enhance Cooperation To Strengthen Oversight Of Energy And Energy Derivative Markets
The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) and the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) are strengthening their cooperation to further improve information exchange and avoid potential market abuse in Europe’s spot and derivative markets. The two EU agencies have a long-established cooperative relationship considering the...
mondovisione.com
Securities Commission Malaysia Signs Supervisory Cooperation MMoU At Global Regulators Meeting
The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) signed the IOSCO Asia Pacific Regional Committee’s (APRC) Multilateral Memorandum of Understanding for Supervisory Cooperation (Supervisory MMoU) at the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) Annual Meetings 2022 in Morocco on 17 October 2022. Given the increasing cross-border activities in capital markets within the...
mondovisione.com
Mark Steward To Step Down From The UK Financial Conduct Authority
Mark Steward has announced he will be stepping down as the FCAs executive director of Enforcement and Market Oversight after seven years with the regulator. Since joining the FCA in 2015, Mark has led the delivery of some of the FCAs most complex, high-profile, and precedent-setting enforcement cases, with many notable successes against major global financial institutions and individuals. He also led the FCAs listing authority and oversight of the UKs publicly traded markets, a role in which he developed the FCAs data-led approach to market oversight. Additionally, he has been at the forefront of the FCAs anti-scam marketing campaign, Scamsmart.
mondovisione.com
ASIC Reviews Root Cause Analysis At Six Largest Audit Firms
ASIC has today released a thematic report following its review of root cause analysis on negative audit quality findings conducted by the largest six audit firms. The report also includes better practice recommendations. The review was conducted in advance of the new audit quality management standard ASQM 1 Quality Management...
mondovisione.com
ASIC Places Interim Stop Orders On Holon Crypto Funds
ASIC has made interim stop orders preventing Holon Investments Australia Limited (Holon) from offering or distributing three funds to retail investors because of non-compliant target market determinations (TMDs). These funds are:. Holon Bitcoin Fund ARSN 659 090 294. Holon Ethereum Fund ARSN 659 090 516, and. Holon Filecoin Fund ARSN...
mondovisione.com
Agreement Announced To Carry Out The "ESG Analysis Certification" In Hispanic America - Initiative Is Led By GOVERNART, Santiago Stock Exchange And Luxembourg Stock Exchange And Uses The SASB Standards As A Key Resource
The Agreement to carry out the ESG Analysis Certification, an initiative organized by GOVERNART -think tank & Hispanic American ESG advisory firm-, in association with the Santiago Stock Exchange, and with the support of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (LuxSE), has been announced in October 2022. The initiative will use the SASB Standards, which are now part of the IFRS Foundation, as a key resource.
mondovisione.com
SIFMA Conducts Successful Industry-Wide Business Continuity Test
SIFMA today issued the following statement from Tom Price, managing director and head of technology, operations and business continuity for SIFMA, on SIFMA’s October 15, 2022 industry-wide business continuity test:. “SIFMA’s robust industry-wide business continuity test is a critical exercise that highlights our industry’s ability to operate through a...
mondovisione.com
Nigerian Exchange Premium Board Stocks Gain N15bn In Market Capitalisation As Zenith, Access Rise
The Premium Board of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX or The Exchange) gained N15.2bn in market capitalisation at the close of the market on Monday, 17 October 2022 as investors priced up the shares of Zenith Bank Plc (ZENITH), Access Holdings Plc (ACCESS) and FBN Holdings Plc (FBNH). At the...
mondovisione.com
New Zealand Financial Markets Authority Warns InvestNow For AML/CFT Deficiencies And Failures
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has issued a formal warning to InvestNow Saving and Investment Service Limited for failing to comply with anti-money laundering requirements, including conducting customer due diligence, and having adequate and effective processes. The FMA identified the issues with InvestNow through...
mondovisione.com
US Treasury Sanctions Russian Military Technology Procurement Network In Coordination With Law Enforcement Action
Today, in coordination with the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated a Russian network that procured military and sensitive dual-use technologies from U.S. manufacturers and supplied them to Russian end-users. Those...
mondovisione.com
CQG Announces Additional Connectivity To China Derivatives Markets Via Esunny - Initiative Further Supports Hong Kong, Singapore Futures Firms Facilitating Trade Into China
CQG, a leading global provider of high-performance technology solutions for traders, brokers, commercial hedgers and exchanges, announced today that it is providing additional connectivity into China’s commodity exchanges via Esunny International (HK) Co., Limited (Esunny), the leading Chinese trading platform provider and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange.
mondovisione.com
Treasury International Capital Data For August
The U.S. Department of the Treasury today released Treasury International Capital (TIC) data for August 2022. The next release, which will report on data for September, is scheduled for November 16, 2022. The sum total in August of all net foreign acquisitions of long-term securities, short-term U.S. securities, and banking...
mondovisione.com
Ontario Securities Commission Survey Explores Canadians Crypto Ownership And Knowledge
The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today released the results of an investor survey on crypto assets that found 13% of Canadians currently own crypto assets or crypto funds. Overall, half of Canadians surveyed could accurately define crypto assets, but most lacked a working knowledge of the practical, legal and regulatory...
mondovisione.com
HKEX Welcomes The Hong Kong Chief Executive’s Policy Address
HKEX Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Aguzin commented on The Chief Executive’s 2022 Policy Address:. HKEX welcomes the policy address today by Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee that affirms his administration’s commitment to supporting Hong Kong’s position as a leading international financial centre and a global listing venue of choice.
mondovisione.com
Hong Kong Securities And Futures Commission Welcomes Hong Kong Chief Executive’s Initiatives To Enhance Hong Kong’s Competitiveness
The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) welcomes and fully supports the financial services initiatives in the Chief Executive’s Policy Address to strengthen Hong Kong’s competitiveness as an international financial centre. The SFC’s Chairman, Mr Tim Lui said: “The vision laid out by the Chief Executive to enhance Hong...
